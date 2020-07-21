What is inflammageing and what impact does it have on older patients of COVID-19?

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in older individuals, a recent study suggests that the 'Inflammageing' may be related to the increased severity and mortality amongst them. Read the findings of the study below:

In a scientific Journal published by Arne Akbar and Derek Gilroy, the impact of inflammageing on immunity in ageing individuals is discussed. The duo suggests that for enhancing immunity against COVID-19 and to improve the cases in the ageing patients, anti-inflammatory drugs must be used to reduce inflammation. They also suggest reducing the numbers of senescent cells with senolytic drugs.

As per the scientific study, the effective treatment of COVID-19 in older patients may require a combination of anti-inflammatory, anti-viral regimes to compliment vaccination against the virus due to inflammageing.

Why inflammageing is a serious phenomenon?

It is known that our immune system debilitates as we grow old. In turn, our body responds more slowly to viral and bacterial infections. Thus, COVID-19 has a similar kind of impact on older patients. Inflammageing is considered as a serious phenomenon as the deteriorating immunity may reduce COVID-19 or any other vaccination in older people.

What is inflammageing?

Inflammageing is an age-associated phenomenon of increased general inflammation. In simple words, it is a condition where elevated levels of blood inflammatory markers that carry high susceptibility to chronic morbidity, disability, frailty, and premature death. Inflammageing is thought to be caused, at least partially, by the deterioration of aged cells (senescence) in tissues of the body that release inflammatory molecules.

Risk factors of inflammageing

The risk factors of inflammageing include Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, cancer, depression, dementia, and sarcopenia.

