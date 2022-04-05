What is Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and what does its latest report on climate change say?

IPCC Sixth Assessment Report (AR6): "The evidence is clear: the time for action is now. We can halve emissions by 2030," underscored the report issued on April 4 by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Commenting on the latest report, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the climate change report uncovered 'a litany of broken climate promises' by world leaders and corporations. "It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world,” added the UN Secretary-General.

What is Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is an intergovernmental body of the United Nations that assesses human-induced climate change.

The panel on climate change was established in 1998 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). IPCC is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and is composed of 195-member states.

The panel on climate change produces several reports such as assessment reports, special reports, and methodology reports to assess the state of knowledge of climate change.

IPCC, however, is not involved in scientific research and outsources it to scientists across the world who go through the relevant scientific data and pull up conclusions on its basis.

IPCC Sixth Assessment Report

IPCC has published six Assessment Reports so far. These are not only comprehensive but are widely accepted scientific evaluations on climate change by world leaders and corporations as they form the basis for policies to tackle climate change.

The sixth Assessment Report (AR6) by IPCC on climate change has had published in three parts -- first in August 2021, the second in February 2022, and the third in April 2022.

August 2021 Report: The report highlighted increased heatwaves and decreased cold extremes; hot extremes, high precipitation and drought; rise in sea level due to thermal expansion; high CO2 concentrations; and rise in average surface temperature to 2 degrees Celsius by the mid of 21st century.

February 2022 Report: The report warned about considerable climate change-induced disasters in the next two decades, even if strict measures are taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It further flagged the decline in fisheries, crop production, and aquaculture, particularly in South and Southeast Asia.

April 2022 Report: The latest report on climate change underscored that a substantial reduction in fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency, and the use of alternative fuels such as hydrogen can help in limiting global warming. It further involves using materials more efficiently, reusing and recycling products, and minimising waste.

The report stated that the coming years are crucial, and it is now or never if we want to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.

“We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming. I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.

About IPCC Assessment Reports

IPCC publishes assessment reports every few years, with the first one in 1990. The fifth climate report published in 2014 formed the scientific basis for negotiations at the climate change conference in Paris in 2015.

To date, six Assessment Reports have been published by IPCC, with the sixth one released in three parts.

The IPCC Assessment Reports by three working groups of scientists are as follows:

1- Working Group-I: The group deals with the scientific basis for climate change.

2- Working Group-II: This group deals with the likely impacts, vulnerabilities and adaptation issues.

3- Working Group-III: The group of scientists in this group deals with actions to fight climate change.

