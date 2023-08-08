International Cat Day 2023: History, Significance & 21 Mind-Blowing Facts About Felines

International Cat Day 2023: International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 worldwide. The day was initiated by the organisation International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002. It aims to improve the health and well-being of pet cats.

This article will help you know about some of the mind-blowing facts related to felines. Take a look below:

International Cat Day 2023: 21 Interesting Facts About Cats

As per famous Hebrew folklore, God created a pair of cats out of a lion sneeze. It was Noah who prayed for help to protect food supplies from rodents. A cat cannot put its head first while coming down from a tree. They prefer to go downwards, towards the direction of their claws. The popularity of cats can be easily understood from the difference in number of cats and dog owners. So, there are around 88 million domestic cats and 75 million pet dogs, just in the United States. Due to an unusual genetic mutation which affects taste receptors, cats cannot taste sweetness. People in Japan believe cats as temporary resting places for powerful and spiritual people. Europe introduced cats into the Americas as a form of pest control in the 1750s. Blackie is popular as the wealthiest cat in the world. According to Guinness World Records, he was left with a 12.5 million dollar fortune from his owner Ben Rea. Cats have been the best companions for humans since 3600 B.C.E., over 2,000 years before the Ancient Egyptians. And the Egyptian Mau is one of the oldest breeds of cats. The oldest cat video featuring 'Boxing Cats’ dates back to 1894. Cats in comparison to humans have 53 loosely fitting vertebrae, which makes them super flexible. Cats can drink seawater! Their kidneys are able to filter salt out of water, something humans can't do. Cats can produce more than 100 different sounds. The tongue of a cat has 473 taste buds! Stubbs, an orange tabby cat, served as mayor of the small Alaskan town of Talkeetna for 20 years. Stewie, a Maine Coon, held the record for the world's longest cat at 48.5 inches. Arcturus held the title for being the tallest cat, standing a staggering 19.05 inches tall. Felicette, commonly known as "Astrocat," was the first and only cat to travel to space on October 18, 1963. Creme Puff, who was born on August 3rd, 1967, was the oldest cat ever. After 38 years and 3 days of spreading love, he passed on August 6, 2005. Cats can jump six times as high as themselves. A cat's nose is made up of a distinctive pattern of ridges that resemble the individual ridges on a human finger very much.

Happy International Cat Day to all Cat Lovers!

