International Cat Day 2022: History, Significance and Facts

International Cat Day which is also known as World Cat Day is observed every year on August 8. International Cat Day 2022 not only celebrate the bond and friendship that human share with cats but also care them and provide safety. Cat day was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002 to appreciate and honour cats. International Cat Day 2022 celebrates one of humanity's oldest and cutest friends-cats who make us laugh with their funny and adorable actions. For an appreciation of the furry little friends, International Cat Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm everywhere. On International Cat Day 2022, learn more about the day from below.

🐈 It's #InternationalCatDay! Can you guess which member of the feline family owns these paw prints? 🐾 pic.twitter.com/rSff4JQXp3 — WWF-Philippines (@WWF_Philippines) August 8, 2022

International Cat Day: History

Since several years, scientists are trying to solve the mystery that from where cats are evolved. According to some sources, a wildcat was buried near the corpse of a person who lived approximately 9,500 years ago. From this it came to be known that humans may have had a relationship with these four legged animal cat. According to some scientists cat ownership can be traced way back to central China about 5,500 years ago.

Some scientists say that farming or agriculture was being practiced since ancient times. So, with agriculture that is surplus of grain rodents came and to combat with the rodent infestations, farmers began to domesticate wildcats. And over the years these wild cats evolved.

Friendship Day 2019 : History, Significance, Facts

According to another source, ancient Egyptians were the first civilisation to domesticate cats that lived around 4,000 years ago. Cats were reared, they help in keeping away from pests, rodents and help people to survive properly.

Originally, the International Cat Day is created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animals Welfare to advocate the day for cats.

Several countries celebrate International Cat Day on different dates like Russia celebrates International Cat Day on 1 March, United States celebrate it on 29 October etc. Ecological Global Network reports that there are about 600 million small cats in the world. Estimate of about 100 million wild cats.

How International Cat Day is celebrated?

People post several videos with cats, click cute photos of cats that went viral via internet. Cat lovers also share videos of their cats to attract other cat lovers. Cats are the most common pet that seek almost attentions of the pet lovers in internet. Cute pictures of cat are available in most of the shops and internet. People visit a cat cafe, donate to a cat charity, provide shelter to the local animal cat etc. Various varieties of cats are Tonkinese, Turkish Van, Himalayan, American Shorthair, Burmilla, Russian Blue, Nebelung, Turkish Angora, Scottish Fold, Siberian, Bengal, Maine Coon etc.

Therefore, International Cat Day is observed on 8 August worldwide to raise awareness about the protection of four-legged animal Cat.

International Cat Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to share on August 8

Important Days in August 2022: National and International