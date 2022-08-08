International Cat Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to share on August 8

Cat day 2022 in India: International Cat Day is observed every year on August 8 to raise awareness about the furry little creatures. International Cat Day 2022 focuses on the fact that these little but smart creatures have been living as family member with human beings for a long time and have been responsible to entertain with their adorable and funny actions. International Cat Day 2022 on August 8 raises awareness about the well-being of cats and the significance of adopting them to ensure they live a happy and secure life.

On International Cat Day 2022, we are providing you with some quotes, wishes, and messages to share to celebrate your feline friends. You can also share Quotes on World Cat Day with your friends and family who are completely obsessed with these adorable little creatures.

International Cat Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on August 8?

International Cat Day campaign was launched by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002 to raise awareness of the needs and preferences of cats. The day also aims to inspire the cat owners to come up with innovative idea to strengthen their bond with the cats.

Cats have also been symbolic both culturally and historically. They were also revered in ancient Egyptian culture. Bastet was an ancient Egyptian goddess worshipped first in the form of a lioness and then as a cat. Over the years, cats have successfully cemented their place in popular culture.

From Ukraine 🐈 to Lebanon🐈 .



Amid war and crisis, these children found comfort and solace in their feline friends.



This #InternationalCatDay, join us in celebrating these purrfect companions.



Do you have a cat? Tell us their name in the comments. pic.twitter.com/XFeQDPuaiC — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 8, 2022

International Cat Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

It doesn’t matter what colour cat it is as if you are a cat lover, you love them all, Happy International Cat Day! If you are special to cat then there is a high chance that you are very special indeed. Happy International Cat Day to you! When you own or admire a cat then everyday is a Caturday for you. Happy International Cat Day to all Cat lovers out there! Cats make the most amazing friends as they are caring, loving and honest. All of the qualities required for a healthy relationship is in it. Happy International Cat Day! The grace and love shown by her is unmatched and the loyalty and charm of her can win any heart in the world. Sending you lots of wishes on this International Cat Day!

International Cat Day 2022 Quotes

“Cat can be you friend but never be a slave…She will always want your love and attention.”

“A Cat is a friend for life who is going to fill your heart and life with lots of love and affection.”

“There is no one else who can make such cute and innocent faces like a cat.”

“If you have a cat at home, you will always have someone waiting for you to come back.”

“With cat in a house, you are never alone as you always have someone to share your happiness with”.

