International Dance Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Significance, and More

International Dance Day 2022: It is celebrated on April 29 globally. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. Every year since its creation, an outstanding dance personality has been selected to write a message for International Dance Day. Take a look at its history, significance, some famous quotes, wishes, and messages, here.

International Dance Day 2022: History

It was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, ITI, UNESCO's main performing arts partner. The day was created in 1982 and, since its creation, both the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute (ITI) select an outstanding dance personality to write a message for International Dance Day every year.

International Dance Day 2022: Significance

It is a day of celebration for those who can value and give importance to the art form of "dance". The day is also a wake-up call for governments, politicians, and institutions that have not yet recognised its value to the people and also to the individual. Dance has health benefits too. It is a way to stay fit for people of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Dance helps in burning calories, strengthens muscles, improves balance, increases flexibility, and also gives a good workout.

READ| International Dance Day 2022: Know History, Significance, and Dance Forms Here

International Dance Day 2022: Quotes

1. “Dancing is like dreaming with your feet!” - Constanze Mozart

2. "Dancers don’t need wings to fly." - Unknown

3. “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” – Martha Graham

4. “Dancing is poetry with arms and legs.” - Charles Baudelaire

5. “Dancing is creating a sculpture that is visible only for a moment.” – Erol Ozan

6. “The job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing.” - Amit Kalantri

7. “Dancers aren’t made of their technique, but their passion.” – Agnes de Mille

8. “The most essential thing in dance discipline is devotion.” - Merce Cunningham

9. Dance for yourself. If someone understands, good. If not, no matter." - Louis Horst

10. “Dance is your pulse, your heartbeat, your breathing. It’s the rhythm of your life. It’s the expression in time and movement, in happiness, joy, sadness, and envy.” - Jacques d’Amboise

11. "The job of feet is walking, but their hobby is dancing.” - Amit Kalantri

12. “Dance is your pulse, your heartbeat, your breathing. It’s the rhythm of your life. It’s the expression in time and movement, in happiness, joy, sadness, and envy.” - Jacques d’Amboise

13. “Dancing is a perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire.” - George Bernard Shaw

14. "To dance is to be out of yourself. Larger, more beautiful, more powerful… This is power, it is glory on earth and it is yours for the taking” - Agnes De Mille

15. "Dance, when you’re broken open. Dance, if you’ve torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. […] Dance when you’re perfectly free.” - Jalaluddin Rumi

International Dance Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. On the occasion of International Dance Day, I wish that you always dance to the tunes you love and live life on your own terms. Happy World Dance Day!

2. The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. Happy International Dance Day!

3. Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Great dancers are great because of their passion. Happy International Dance Day!

4. When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you. Happy International Dance Day!

5. Learn the craft of knowing how to open your heart and turn on your creativity. There’s a light inside of you. Happy International Dance Day!

6. Dance is the way to express your emotions and feelings and dance is also the way to enjoy your body…. Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day!

7. Dance is like breathing, it is like catharsis… Enjoy it to the fullest and let your feelings flow… Wishing you a very Happy International Dance Day!

8. Dance enables you to find yourself and lose yourself at the same time. Happy International Dance Day!

9. The dance can reveal everything mysterious that is hidden in music, and it has the additional merit of being human and palpable. Dancing is poetry with arms and legs. Happy International Dance Day!

10. Dance like no one is watching you…. Dance like there is no tomorrow! Happy Dance Day!

READ| Important Days and Dates in April 2022