International Dance Day 2020: History, Significance and Dance Forms

International Dance Day 2020: It is also known as World Dance Day. The day promotes art and culture, raises awareness among the public regarding the "art of dance". It also spread education about several forms of dance and its value in its art form.

Basically, this day encourages participation and education in dance through various events and festivals held all over the world. Dance is both an art form and a method of communication in cultures around the world and is practised by millions of people.

International Dance Day: History

This day dance is celebrated globally and it was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The date 29 April was chosen because it is the birthday of famous French dance artist Jean-Georges Noverre, who was born in 1727, a ballet master and a great reformer of dance.

The creators and organisers of the events are ITI by UNESCO. Let us tell you that in 1982, the International Dance Day was created and since then an outstanding personality is selected to write a message for International Dance Day. Even ITI, in a selected host city, create a flagship event where several dance performances, educational workshops, speeches by dignitaries, dance artists, humanitarian projects etc. took place.

Further events are organised across the world like open-door-courses, exhibitions, articles, street shows, special performances etc.

We can't ignore the fact that this day is a celebration for those who value dance and its art forms and also acts as a wake-up call for others, institutions etc. who have not yet recognised its value.

List of Folk Dances of different States in India

Various Artforms of Dance

1. Odissi Dance Form

It is a pure classical style of dance, enriched in enchanting mudras. In this dance form storytelling element is there which has its roots from the temples of Odisha.

2. Bharatanatyam Dance Form

This is one of the oldest classical performing art forms which is performed in the whole world. Let us tell you that this form of dance is originated from Tamil Nadu.

3. The contemporary Dance Form

This form of dance is in trend today and is also associated with theme styled dance.

4. The neoclassical dance form

It is also the latest form of performing arts. It is also known as modern style matching the current gen-X of 2019.

5. Thandava Dance Form

Shiva Thandava dance form has mythological roots which are related to Lord Shiva and is depicted in various forms.

6. Kuchipudi Dance Form

It is also another form of classical dance. It is originated from Andhra Pradesh.

7. Kathak Dance form

No doubt, it is one of the most glamorous classical dance forms in India till date. Origin of Kathak can be traced from North India.

8. Chau Dance Form

It is a semi-classical form of stage dance and is originated in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent.

9. Kathakali Dance Form

It is a fabulous stage art form of dance. It is originated from the Deccan part of Indian sub-continent. It is an efflorescent art form of Kerala. It is also considered as one of the most difficult dance forms in India.

10. Manipuri Dance Form

As the name suggests, this form of dance is originated from Manipur, the northeastern part of the country. It is a vibrant classical dance which revolves around pure Indian mythological stories of Indian gods and goddesses.

These are some dance forms. Therefore, we can say that International Dance Day or World Dance Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness about the importance of dance among the general public. It also aims to persuade governments all over the world to provide a proper place for dance in all systems of education.

