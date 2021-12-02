International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2021: Theme, History, Significance, and More

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2021: According to the United Nations, around 150 million children are subject to child labour across the world. More than 40 million people across the globe are victims of modern slavery.

The day focuses on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery, including trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2021: History and Significance

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery was initiated by the United Nations General Assembly on 2nd December. The Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others was passed by the Assembly on 2nd December 1949. Likewise, by resolution 57/195 of 18th December 2002, the Assembly notified 2004 the International Year to memorialise the Struggle against Slavery and its Abolition.

How is International Day for the Abolition of Slavery celebrated?

During this day, many people take an opportunity to share their views in writings through poetry, essays, interviews, feature articles, stories and other kinds of published material. Sessions are conducted to review the history of the slave trade, its evolution, and changes that occurred in the due course of time.

The modern-day slave trade and its effects on human rights are promoted by online, print and broadcast media during this celebration. Some political leaders also participate in this event by conveying their message to work together in eliminating any kind of slavery in modern society. Newsletters, leaflets, flyers, posters and other published materials about abolishing slavery and the slave trade are dispensed across the universities and other public areas. It is not a public holiday.

The United Nations (UN) is dedicated to fighting against slavery and sees bonded labour, forced labour, child labour and trafficking people as modern types of slavery. According to the UN, more than 150 million children are subject to child labour, accounting for almost one in ten children around the world. These kinds of slavery are international problems and proceed against article 4 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that no one should be trapped in slavery, and all the forms of slave trades should be prohibited.

Symbols for the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

The UN emblem consists of a projection of the globe focused on the North Pole, depicting all the continents except Antarctica and four concentric circles representing various degrees of latitude. The projection is covered by images of olive tree branches which represent peace. The emblem is of blue colour, although it is printed in white colour on a blue base on the UN flag.

