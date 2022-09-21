International Day of Peace 2022: Theme, History, Significance & how World Peace Day is celebrated on Sep 21?

International Peace Day 2022 theme: The world celebrated the International Day of Peace every year on September 21. The UN General Assembly marks World Peace Day by promoting the idea of peace among countries all over the world as well as the people by observing non-violence and a ceasefire for a period of 24 hours. The United Nations on International Day of Peace 2022 also announced the theme which spreads the message of ending the hate and bringing peace among all sections of society.

Check the International Day of Peace 2022 theme, history, and significance below. Read how World Peacemed Day is celebrated on September 21.

International Day of Peace 2022 theme

The theme of International Day of Peace this year is ‘End Racism. Build Peace’. The theme focuses on promoting harmony among the various communities living. The theme encourages embracing diversity with peace and acceptance.

The task of building peace belongs to every one of us.



Now more than ever, we need global solidarity, commitment and mutual trust.



As we ring the @UN Peace Bell, we sound the call for a world of peace for all people. #PeaceDay pic.twitter.com/M7pug7Evp3 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 16, 2022

International Day of Peace 2022: What is history behind World Peace Day?

International Day of Peace or World Peace Day was declared by the United Nations in 1981. It provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace and to contribute to building a culture of peace.

It was later in 2001, that the official date for the International Day of Peace was declared to be September 21. Until then, World Peace Day was observed on the inaugural session of the annual General Assembly which is the third Tuesday of September.

International Day of Peace 2022 Significance

International Day of Peace promotes inclusiveness, trust, and cooperation to bring peace and harmony among societies. The co-existence of the individuals is the main aim behind the celebration of International Day of Peace. The day also recognizes all the efforts to have been working and have worked towards building a culture of peace.

International Day of Peace: How it is celebrated on September 21?

To commemorate the International Day of Peace every year, the United Nations Peace Bell is rung at the UN headquarters in New York City. In June 1954, the Peace Bell was donated by the United Nations Association of Japan. It was cast from the coins and the medals that were donated by the representatives of the Member States, the Pope, and the People.

The UN’s Peace Bell is rung twice a year: on the first day of the spring and on September 21 to celebrate World Peace Day. On the International Day of Peace, the General Secretary of the United Nations rings the bell to pray for World Peace. The bell is rung in the presence of Representatives of Permanent Missions as well as the Officials of UN Secretariat.

International Day of Peace 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Images to share on September 21