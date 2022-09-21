International Day of Peace 2022: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Images to share on September 21

International Day of Peace quotation: International Day of Peace is observed every year on September 21 to spread the message against war and violence. Peace Day which is sanctioned by the United Nations is dedicated to world peace and particularly to the absence of war and violence. International Day of Peace 2022, which is being celebrated today, was first observed in 1981 and since then has been kept by many nations. International Day of Peace 2022 quotes, messages, wishes as well as WhatsApp Status, and images that are shared today aim at spreading the message of hope, peace, and love for a much more progressed and violence-free society.

Find International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp Status images below to share them with your family and friends to celebrate the International Day of Peace on September 21.

International Day of Peace 2022: Why the day is celebrated on September 21?

In 1981, the United Nations passed a unanimous resolution which was jointly sponsored by Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. Later, it was in 2001 when International Day of Peace was decided to be celebrated on September 21. The United Nations page on the International Day of Peace 2022 highlights the ace-based discrimination at the borders. Notably the theme of the International Day of Peace this year is ‘End racism. Build Peace’ which also highlights the same issue.

Wednesday's #PeaceDay is calling attention to the need to end racism to build a more peaceful world.



We all have a role to play in fostering peace -- and tackling racism is a crucial way to contribute. https://t.co/OnNmU2B6Ux #FightRacism pic.twitter.com/VTu6n08s1E — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2022

International Day of Peace 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

2. Peace today, peace tomorrow; let us not drown

3. Let us stop spreading violence and focus on spreading love in this world. Happy International Day of Peace.

4. You can never achieve peace by using force, it can only be achieved through communication and understanding. Happy International Day of Peace.

5. Let us remember the fact that in order to have justice and equality in a society we need to have peace. Happy International Day of Peace.

International Day of Peace 2022 Quotes

1.“There is a higher court than courts of justice, and that is the court of conscience. It supersedes all other courts.” - Mahatma Gandhi

2. "Peace begins with a smile" - Mother Teresa

3. “If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner.” - Nelson Mandela

4. “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” —Desmond Tutu

5. "We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves" - Dalai Lama

