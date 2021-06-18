International Picnic Day 2021: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Poems, and more

International Picnic Day 2021: The day provides a chance to spend some time with family and friends, eat out in the open air, and pack a picnic basket. But due to COVID-19, the celebration will be limited. On this day you can connect with your loved ones via zoom call or whatever online chat platform you prefer. International Picnic Day is celebrated in various countries.

International Picnic Day 2021: Quotes

1. “You Bring Your Own Weather to a Picnic.” - Gretchen Rubin

2. “I’ve liked lots of people ’til I went on a picnic jaunt with them.” - Bess Truman

3. "If the rain spoils our picnic, but saves a farmer's crop, who are we to say it shouldn't rain?" - Tom Barrett

4. “There Are Few Things So Pleasant as a Picnic Eaten in Perfect Comfort.” - W. Somerset Maugham

5. “Nothing’s Better Than a Picnic.” - Zooey Deschanel

6. “Unless you are at a picnic, life is no picnic”- Jane Wagner

7. "I'm into all that sappy stuff - a surprise picnic, nice dinner, or traveling. I'm kind of an old romantic." - Will Estes

8. "My dream date would be a hike through the woods followed by an outdoor picnic followed by a glass of wine at sunset. Heaven!" - Nina Agdal

9. “Life is a picnic on a precipice.” - W.H. Auden

10. “I’m really big on day dates. If you go for a stroll, have a picnic or lunch with a glass of wine – it doesn’t get better than that.” – Meghan Markle

11. “A picnic is more than eating a meal, it is a pleasurable state of mind.” - DeeDee Stovel

12. "Music was a big part of my family with gatherings, picnics, barbecues."- Lou Williams

14. “Things taste better outdoors. And if it’s a forbidden thing, so much the better.” - Franny Billingsley

15. “Picnics are very dear to those who are in the first stage of the tender passion.” - Arthur Conan Doyle

