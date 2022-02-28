"ISS may drop over the US or Europe or India and China...": Roscosmos' Director-General Rogozin on US sanctions against Russia

Two former Soviet nations, Russia and Ukraine, are at war. The world leaders are imposing sanctions on Russia to bring the war, and humanitarian sufferings to an end. While the world is lauding their efforts, the sanctions didn't go well with Russian space agency Director-General Dmitry Rogozin.

In a series of tweets on February 25, Roscosmos' Director-General Dimitry Rogozin threatened that sanctions imposed by the United States could impact space cooperation at ISS and endanger other nations.

Tweet 1: SANCTIONS OF ALZ-GEIMER

Biden said the new sanctions would affect the Russian space program. OK. It remains to find out the details:

1. Do you want to block our access to radiation-resistant space microelectronics? So you already did it quite officially in 2014.

Tweet 2: As you noticed, we, nevertheless, continue to make our own spacecraft. And we will do them by expanding the production of the necessary components and devices at home.

2. Do you want to ban all countries from launching their spacecraft on the most reliable Russian rockets in the world?

Tweet 3: This is how you are already doing it and are planning to finally destroy the world market of space competition from January 1, 2023, by imposing sanctions on our launch vehicles. We are aware. This is also not news. We are ready to act here too.

3. Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS?

He added that ISS may fall from space and drop over the US or Europe or over India and China. It is to be noted that the ISS doesn't fly over Russia.

Tweet 4: This is how you already do it by limiting exchanges between our cosmonaut and astronaut training centres. Or do you want to manage the ISS yourself? Maybe President Biden is off-topic, so explain to him that the correction of the station's orbit, its avoidance of dangerous rendezvous with space...

Tweet 5: garbage, with which your talented businessmen have polluted the near-Earth orbit, is produced exclusively by the engines of the Russian Progress MS cargo ships. If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or...

Tweet 6: Europe? There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?

Gentlemen, when planning sanctions, check those who generate them for illness

In his concluding tweet, he offered friendly advice to the US to behave responsibly and deny the statement on "Alzheimer's sanctions".

Tweet 7: Alzheimer's. Just in case. To prevent your sanctions from falling on your head. And not only in a figurative sense. Therefore, for the time being, as a partner, I suggest that you do not behave like an irresponsible gamer, disavow the statement about "Alzheimer's sanctions". Friendly advice

Earlier, the US announced fresh sanctions on Russia to halt the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The new sanctions include blocking the export of technology to "limit" Russia's ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.

However, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) denied the danger put forth by the Russian chief and clarified, "NASA continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station. The new export control measures will continue to allow US-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency's support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations."

About International Space Station

International Space Station is placed in low Earth orbit and is orbiting at around 400 km above Earth. The collaborative project of five space agencies-- NASA (US), Roscomos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada)-- is a result of intergovernmental treaties and agreements. The International Space Station was launched on November 20, 1998.

