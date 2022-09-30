International Translation Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status, WhatsApp Images to share on September 30

World Translation Day Quotes: International Translation Day is celebrated every year on September 30 by countries and communities all over the world. International Translation Day 2022 lays down an opportunity to honor and appreciate the work of the language professionals who play a significant role in bringing various cultures together. International Translation Day 2022 Quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp Images, and Status can be shared to thank and admire the work done by the translators on this International Translation Day.

Check International Translation Day 2022 quotes, wishes, messages, WhatsApp Images, and status below and read more about International Translation Day on September 30.

International Translation Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on September 30?

The idea of International Translation Day was launched by the International Federation of Translators in 1991 to pay tribute to the work of language professionals. They play a significant role in facilitating different languages, dialogues, understanding, and cooperation.

International Translation Day on September 30 also celebrates the feast of St. Jerome who was a Bible Translator and is considered to be a patron saint of translators.

International Translation Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1.The special occasion of International Translation Day gives us an opportunity to thank all the wonderful translators to tell them that they are doing an awesome job.

2. You are doing a great job by translating to many things which would otherwise would have been limited to limited people…. Warm wishes on International Translation Day.

3. Translation is not an easy job but you are doing this job really very well…. On International Translation Day, I want to extend warm greetings on your wonderful job.

4. A translator has a responsible job, to be able to understand everything right and to be able to express it without any interference…. Warm wishes on International Translation Day.

5. The occasion of International Translation Day will always remind us that we have many talented translators doing excellent job of translating content to help us reach content of other languages.

International Translation Day 2022 Quotes

1. "The translation is not a matter of words only: it is a matter of making intelligible a whole culture." - Anthony Burgess

2. "The translator is a privileged writer who has the opportunity to rewrite masterpieces in their own language." - Javier Marias

3. "Translation is that which transforms everything so nothing changes." - Gunther Grass

4. “Without translation I would be limited to the borders of my own country. The translator is my most important ally. He introduces me to the world.” – Italo Calvino

5. "Translators are the shadow heroes of literature, the often forgotten instruments that make it possible for different cultures to talk to one another, who have enabled us to understand that we all, from every part of the world, live in one world." - Paul Auster

