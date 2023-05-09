Introvert Personality: Pick Career Options Based On Your Dominant Personality Traits

It’s estimated that every fourth person in the world is an introvert. This is a type of personality type that rose to prominence in the 1920s. As per renowned psychologist Carl Jung, introverts are people who tend to prefer peace and solitude, while extroverts seek social interaction. As the terms’ names suggest, introverts fulfil their energy needs internally, while extroverts look for external factors to do the same.

This type of personality categorisation has gained popularity lately with increased awareness among people. Everyone wants to know more about themselves. And it’s essential too. Your choices, decisions, and characteristics are linked to your personality. It’s important to know which personality type you fall under to make informed decisions in life. Dive in to check whether you’re an introvert or not and take a look at some suitable career options.

Who is an Introvert? Dominant Personality Traits

An introvert is a person who is characterised by a quiet and reserved nature and seeks solitude to recharge. Below are the most common signs of introversion. Read carefully to check if you too are an introvert.

Need silence to concentrate

Are introspective

Are self-aware and thoughtful

Take time making decisions

Are comfortable being alone

Don't like to be in groups

Prefer to write instead of talking

Feel drained after being in a crowd

Have few but intimate friendships

Daydream extensively or use their imaginations to work out a problem

Retreat into their own mind to recharge

If you’d prefer to read a book alone on the weekends instead of going on a trek or visiting a nightclub with your pals, you are likely an introvert.

5 Best Career Options for Introverts

1. Writer

It’s very rare for an introvert to not read or write. After all, there isn’t much you can do being alone. Introverts have an inclination towards writing and possess a good vocabulary, thanks to the numerous books they’ve gone through. As such, a writing career is highly suitable for introverts. It doesn’t require too much social interaction and offers plenty of alone time. Writing doesn’t just mean books, you can also do short-form writing, like reviews, taglines, or product descriptions. You can write short stories, poems, plays, blogs, news, and resumes. The opportunities for a writing career are endless.

2. Artist

Most introverts are also quite creative and have an artistic bent of mind. There is no dearth of good and rewarding careers in the art world. You can be a graphic designer, poster maker, painter, UX designer, graffiti artist, and much more.

3. Programmer

If you have a thing for computers but not people, the software and IT professions are your best bet for a suitable career. Software professionals should have good mathematical knowledge and possess remarkable critical thinking abilities. The job of most software developers is to identify and solve problems. They also don’t talk to others too much and work best alone.

4. Accountant

Those who have an analytical mind but prefer numbers instead of codes should go for an accounting career. Expert-level knowledge of finance, statistics and mathematics is a prerequisite for an accounting job. It’s one of the highest-paid professions in the world and offers everything an introvert needs: alone time, complex challenges, and limited interaction.

5. Social Media Manager

Creativity is one of the key traits of introverts, and it comes in various forms. Some are artistic, some write well, and others have a sharp tongue. If you have a bit of everything, you should be a social media manager. While it may seem scary at first, social media managers create campaigns, aid in marketing, and run the social media handles of a client all from behind a computer. You don’t have to interact with live people but with followers and customers.

Bottomline

Introverts are good at a lot of things, including ones you’d probably not associate with their nature, like communicating, humour and thrill-seeking. However, they work at their own pace and require a stimulus-free environment to concentrate. Introverts’ energy is drained by being social, and they need alone time to recharge. Jobs which are fun, challenging and low in social interaction are the best suitable jobs for introverts.