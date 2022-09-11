Is your WhatsApp being tracked? Check in few clicks here

WhatsApp New Update: The instant chatting platform WhatsApp is used by around 400 Billion users over the world. It has become the best communication platform for both personal and professional use. And to keep that stand WhatsApp is rolling out new features one after another. But the increase of use has sourced new troubles, like Hacking.

The alarm against cases for WhatsApp tracking is high. And whatsapp users are extremely prone to it. Whatsapp is usually perceived as an app for personal chat experience, but the reality differs. Anybody can track your WhatsApp within a few minutes and a few clicks.

And just not tracking, one can also access your messages with WhatsApp web or multi-device support facility. This feature allows users to access WhatsApp on more than one device, also there is no need for an internet connection in the primary device. However, we have found some easy steps for you to check whether your WhatsApp is tracked or not.

How to check whether your messages are read by others or not?

According to a report, the WhatsApp Online Status Tracker website is used to track users' activity and access their personal data. It doesn't turn out just as a breach of privacy but can also result in loss of economy and important and sensitive data.

Steps to check whether your WhatsApp is hacked or not:

- Open your WhatsApp app.

- Click on the three dots available in the upper right corner of the app.

- Click on the Linked device option.

After clicking on the option, you will get the list of devices where your WhatsApp is logged in. Now, according to data, remove or log out your WhatsApp from all the devices not in use.

How to prevent your Whatsapp account from hacking?

Prevention is better than cure and on a similar note, you can use additional security features to protect your WhatsApp account. Click on the Linked device option, you will get lists of devices where your WhatsApp is logged in. Now just click and log out.

