Jeevan Pramaan Patra: How To Generate and Submit Your Life Certificate Digitally?

The Jeevan Pramaan Patra, or annual life certificate, is required to be filed by November 30, 2022, for people receiving government pensions.

Through pension disbursing authorities (PDAs), such as banks and post offices, pensioners can get their due amount.

Employees in the private sector receiving pension payments from the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, are exempt from this deadline.

Pensioners have the feasibility to either submit their life certificates online or directly visit the PDAs to submit their annual life certificates.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you generate and submit your life certificate digitally.

How To Submit Your Life Certificate Digitally Using Biometrics?

Pensioners can create a digital life certificate utilizing a software program and a safe biometric authentication mechanism using their Aadhaar card.

It will create a Digital Life Certificate (DLC), which can be saved online and will be accessible by the pensioner and PDA as per requirements.

Here are the steps to generate t the life certificate online:

Download the Jeevan Pramaan application from the Google play store or ios store. Register on the app and save your login details and password. Log in to the app by using your ID and password. On the dashboard, you will find the option to ‘generate Jeevan Pramaan.’ click on it and then enter the required details such as your Aadhar number and mobile number. Click on generate OTP and enter the one-time password, once received. After OTP authentication, enter other required information such as your PPO number. Once you have entered other required details, scan your fingerprint and/or iris and authenticate it using Aadhar data.

Your Jeevan Pramaan certificate will be generated. After a successful generation, you will receive a confirmation email or message.

Here are the steps to submit the life certificate online:

Download the Aadhar face ID app from the google play store or ios store. Visit the official website of Jeevan Praman to download the official biometric application. After proper authorization, scan the operator’s face and fill in the necessary details. Capture a live photograph of yourself (the pensioner) and submit it.

After the successful submission of the aforementioned requirements, you will receive a link to download the Digital Life Certificate (DLC) on the registered mobile number.

The Digital Life Certificate (DLC) will be saved online and accessible by the pensioner and PDA as per requirements.

Who Is Eligible For Jeevan Pramaan?

A retired person is eligible for Jeevan Pramaan if their Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) has signed up for the pension scheme.

You can check the list of PSA’ that have been onboarded on the official website of Jeevan Pramaan, under the 'Circulars' page.

A retired person is not qualified to create a Jeevan Pramaan, or digital life certificate if they have recently remarried or are employed.

They are required to submit their life certificates the conventional way.







