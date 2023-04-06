List of current cabinet ministers of Jharkhand 2023

The list of cabinet ministers of Jharkhand includes 10 cabinet ministers along with the CM, Hemant Soren who is serving the Jharkhand government since 2019 and has also previously served as a CM from July 2013 to December 2014. Get here the complete list of Jharkhand cabinet ministers.
Heman Soren has been serving as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 2019. He started his political career as a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party when he got elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2009 from the Dumka constituency. Later in the 2014 and 2019 state elections, he got re-elected from the same constituency.

In this article, you will get the complete list of cabinet ministers of Jharkhand. Before that, let's start with knowing a bit about the political history of the state. 

History of Jharkhand 

Jharkhand, an Indian state based in the northeastern part of the country was formed in 2000, after being carved out of Bihar. The region holds a rich historical significance of tribal communities and was a part of several kingdoms. These tribal communities played an important role in the Indian independence movement by actively participating in the struggle. 

With the independence, socioeconomic benefits arrived for the people of Jharkhand which led to widespread discontent with the Bihar administration. The demands of forming a separate State rose due to the perceived oversight of the region by the Bihar government. This movement for a separate state started gaining momentum in the 1980s and 1990s and several political parties emerged to support the cause. 

Finally, in 2000, the Jharkhand state was created with Ranchi as its capital. The first government in the State was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with Babulal Marandi as the first Chief Minister. Since then, the state has observed several changes in the government with various political parties coming to power.  

Below is the list of current cabinet ministers of Jharkhand, the departments they control, and the date when they took office. 

Name 

Department

Since date 

Hemant Soren (Chief Minister) 

Ministry of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Raj Bhasha


Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha


Ministry of Cabinet Secretariat and vigilance 


Ministry of law


Ministry of Industries


Ministry of Forest, Environment and climate change


Ministry of Higher and Technical Education

29th December 2019

Banna Gupta

Ministry of  Health, Medical Education & Family welfare


Ministry of Home, Jail and Disaster Management

28th January 2020

Badal Patralekh

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives

28th January 2020

Satyanand Bhogta

Ministry of Labor, employment, training, and Skill Development 

29th December 2019

Alamgir Alam

Ministry of Rural Development


Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

29th December 2019

Hafizul Hasan

Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture Sports and Youth Affairs


Ministry of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Minority Affairs

5th Feb 2021

Rameshwar Oraon

Ministry of Commercial Tax


Ministry of Planning and Development


Ministry of Finance


Ministry of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs

29th December 2019

Champai Soren

Ministry of Transport


Ministry of Scheduled Tribe, scheduled Caste, Minority & Backward Class welfare

28th January 2020

Mithilesh Kumar Thakur

Ministry of drinking water and Sanitation

28th January 2020

Joba Majhi

Ministry of women child development and Social security

28th January 2020

Satyanand Bhogta

Ministry of Employment, labour, training, and skill development 

29th December 2019

