Heman Soren has been serving as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand since 2019. He started his political career as a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party when he got elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2009 from the Dumka constituency. Later in the 2014 and 2019 state elections, he got re-elected from the same constituency.

In this article, you will get the complete list of cabinet ministers of Jharkhand. Before that, let's start with knowing a bit about the political history of the state.

History of Jharkhand

Jharkhand, an Indian state based in the northeastern part of the country was formed in 2000, after being carved out of Bihar. The region holds a rich historical significance of tribal communities and was a part of several kingdoms. These tribal communities played an important role in the Indian independence movement by actively participating in the struggle.

With the independence, socioeconomic benefits arrived for the people of Jharkhand which led to widespread discontent with the Bihar administration. The demands of forming a separate State rose due to the perceived oversight of the region by the Bihar government. This movement for a separate state started gaining momentum in the 1980s and 1990s and several political parties emerged to support the cause.

Finally, in 2000, the Jharkhand state was created with Ranchi as its capital. The first government in the State was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with Babulal Marandi as the first Chief Minister. Since then, the state has observed several changes in the government with various political parties coming to power.

List of current cabinet ministers of Jharkhand 2023

Below is the list of current cabinet ministers of Jharkhand, the departments they control, and the date when they took office.

Name Department Since date Hemant Soren (Chief Minister) Ministry of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Raj Bhasha

Ministry of Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha

Ministry of Cabinet Secretariat and vigilance

Ministry of law

Ministry of Industries

Ministry of Forest, Environment and climate change

Ministry of Higher and Technical Education 29th December 2019 Banna Gupta Ministry of Health, Medical Education & Family welfare

Ministry of Home, Jail and Disaster Management 28th January 2020 Badal Patralekh Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives 28th January 2020 Satyanand Bhogta Ministry of Labor, employment, training, and Skill Development 29th December 2019 Alamgir Alam Ministry of Rural Development

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 29th December 2019 Hafizul Hasan Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture Sports and Youth Affairs

Ministry of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Minority Affairs 5th Feb 2021 Rameshwar Oraon Ministry of Commercial Tax

Ministry of Planning and Development

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs 29th December 2019 Champai Soren Ministry of Transport

Ministry of Scheduled Tribe, scheduled Caste, Minority & Backward Class welfare 28th January 2020 Mithilesh Kumar Thakur Ministry of drinking water and Sanitation 28th January 2020 Joba Majhi Ministry of women child development and Social security 28th January 2020 Satyanand Bhogta Ministry of Employment, labour, training, and skill development 29th December 2019

Also read: