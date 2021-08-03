Kamalpreet Kaur Olympics 2021 Performance, Age, Family, Discus throw career and more here

Kamalpreet Kaur, the discus thrower from India has finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her best effort was the 63.70 m throw.

The final rounds were disrupted by the rain after which the athletes began slipping on the field which hindered their performances. The 25 year old made her debut this year and could not turn her efforts into gold. Take a look at the details of Kamalpreet’s life, her biography here.

Best of luck to our Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur for her final. I will be watching your competition live today afternoon at 4:30 pm here. Do your best Beta and make us all proud. 🇮🇳 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 2, 2021

Kiren Rijiju tweeted for her:

Kamalpreet Kaur has qualified for Women’s Discus Throw finals at #Tokyo2020

India has never won an Olympic Medal in Athletics. All our athletes are trying their best. But I'm looking for history from 3 Athletes. Watch out for #KamalpreetKaur on 2nd August. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V6LY4OXNVw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 31, 2021

“I have never done well in the rain," Kaur said after failing in her final attempt.

“In the Asian Games too, I did not do well because of rain. I wanted to give my personal best and return with a medal, but that could not happen. I am tall and bulky so in the rain it gets difficult, you always have a fear of falling and injuring yourself.”

Kamalpreet Kaur: Birth, Age and Personal Details

Kamalpreet was born on March 4, 1996 She hails from Kabar Wala, Malout, a village in Sri muktsar Sahib District of Punjab. She has been coached by Rakhi Tyagi She took up athletics in 2012 and finished fourth at her first state competition. She took training in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in her village

I have become your fan #KamalpreetKaur .

No medal, but What a wonderful effort .

Aapne discuss throw mein hazaaron logon ki ruchi bada di. Medal bhi jald milenge aapko 🙏🏼 https://t.co/WxVVw7LaQs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

Tournaments and Medals:

She finished fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019. She also clinched the gold at the 2019 Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championship. She made history with a 65 m barrier breach in discus throw at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championships. She stood at the top of the podium for the second time in a row. The National record breaking throw at 65.06 m at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship in Patiala, allowed her to qualify for the Olympics.

Kamalpreet is currently employed with India Railways.

Kamalpreet Kaur: Tokyo Olympics Journey

She has represented India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the sport of Discus throw.

Well Played #KamalpreetKaur 💪

You are the reason millions of Indian watched & knew technicalities of discuss throw.

Playing 1st Olympic & reaching on 6th spot is no less than a medal !

Your gallant & spirited show will inspire 1000s young girls across our nation .Salute🌹💪🙏 pic.twitter.com/CX0tq9kKYg — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 2, 2021

The national champion could have been the winner of at least a Bronze medal had she even managed her personal best, but it just wasn't her day at the Tokyo Olympics. She fought her way back into the top 8 at her Olympics debut and made history by reaching the top 6. Her last throw was close to 65 m mark but her efforts went in vain when the discus landed outside the permitted area.

