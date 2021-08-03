Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Kamalpreet Kaur Olympics 2021 Performance, Age, Family, Discus throw career and more here

India's Kamalpreet Kaur may have finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics but has won many hearts specially of her idol Seema Punia. Know about her Olympics performance and her life here in the biography below.
Kamalpreet Kaur, the discus thrower from India has finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her best effort was the 63.70 m throw. 

The final rounds were disrupted by the rain after which the athletes began slipping on the field which hindered their performances. The 25 year old made her debut this year and could not turn her efforts into gold. Take a look at the details of Kamalpreet’s life, her biography here.

“I have never done well in the rain," Kaur said after failing in her final attempt. 

“In the Asian Games too, I did not do well because of rain. I wanted to give my personal best and return with a medal, but that could not happen. I am tall and bulky so in the rain it gets difficult, you always have a fear of falling and injuring yourself.”

Kamalpreet Kaur: Birth, Age and Personal Details

  1. Kamalpreet was born on March 4, 1996
  2. She hails from Kabar Wala, Malout, a village in Sri muktsar Sahib District of Punjab. 
  3. She has been coached by Rakhi Tyagi
  4. She took up athletics in 2012 and finished fourth at her first state competition.
  5. She took training in Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in her village

Tournaments and Medals:

  1. She finished fifth at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.
  2. She also clinched the gold at the 2019 Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championship.
  3. She made history with a 65 m barrier breach in discus throw at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletic Championships. She stood at the top of the podium for the second time in a row.
  4. The National record breaking throw at 65.06 m at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship in Patiala, allowed her to qualify for the Olympics.  

Kamalpreet is currently employed with India Railways. 

Kamalpreet Kaur: Tokyo Olympics Journey

She has represented India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the sport of Discus throw. 

The national champion could have been the winner of at least a Bronze medal had she even managed her personal best, but it just wasn't her day at the Tokyo Olympics. She fought her way back into the top 8 at her Olympics debut and made history by reaching the top 6. Her last throw was close to 65 m mark but her efforts went in vain when the discus landed outside the permitted area.  

