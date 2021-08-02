GK Quiz on Tokyo Olympics: Races
Athletics is the something that reminds one of Olympics. India this year has sent a huge team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Take a look at the questions based on the races held Olympics.
- How many athletes have been sent by India this year at the Olympics?
- 120 athlete contingent
- 127 athlete contingent
- 125 athlete contingent
- 130 athlete contingent
Ans. b
Explanation: India has sent a 127-athlete contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, its highest ever.
- Who was the flagbearer of Indian Olympic team this year?
- Mary Kom
- Manpreet Singh
- Abhinav Bindra
- Both a and b
Ans. d
Explanation: Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, both were the flag bearers for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020.
- Who was the Flag bearer for India in the 2012 Olympics?
- Abhinav Bindra
- PV Sindhu
- Sushil Kumar
- None of the above
Ans. c
Explanation: Sushil Kumar was the flag bearer of India in the 2012 Olympics.
- In which sport did Bradley Wiggins win 3 medals at a single Olympics?
- Swimming
- Cycling
- Short Put
- 100 m race
Ans. b
Explanation: Wiggins won the 4km individual pursuit gold, the team silver and the track Madison bronze.
- Which is the longest race contested at the Olympics ?
- 1000 m race
- 10 km race
- 50 km walk race
- 20 km walk race
Ans. c
Explanation: There are three race walking events in the current Olympic athletics programme: a men's and a women's 20 kilometres walk, and a men's 50 kilometres walk.
- When was the first women walk race conducted at the Olympics?
- 1988
- 1992
- 1972
- 1928
Ans. b
Explanation: The first women's walk race event was introduced at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, 84 years after the first men's race.
- How many types of races are there at the Olympics?
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
Ans. b
Explanation: There were 4 types of races at Olympia. Runners sprinted for 1 stade (192 m.), or the length of the stadium. The other races were a 2- stade race (384 m.), and a long-distance run which ranged from 7 to 24 stages (1,344 m. to 4,608 m.)