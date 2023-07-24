Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: The Complete Timeline of the Kargil War

On 26th July 2023, India will observe the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It has been twenty-four years since the major Indo-Pak war ended. The Kargil War was a prominent military conflict between India and Pakistan, lasting for two months. The war began on May 3, in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir, India, and ended on July 26, 1999. The conflict began when Pakistani troops and militants infiltrated into Indian-administered territory and occupied several strategic heights along the Line of Control (LoC).

Kargil War Timeline

Here is the complete timeline of the Kargil War:

May 3, 1999

Local shepherds in Kargil alert the Indian Army about Pakistani troops and militants in the region.

May 5, 1999

Indian Army jawans are sent to patrol the area. Five officers are captured by the Pakistani Army and are subsequently killed.

May 5, 1999

Pakistan Army destroys Indian Army’s ammunition dumps in Kargil.

May 10 - May 25, 1999

The detection of further infiltrations prompts the strategic deployment of additional forces to Kargil.

Indian Army responds to the escalating situation in Kargil by mobilizing its troops from Kashmir to reinforce the region.

Indian Army launches 'Operation Vijay' to recapture the heights that have been occupied by Pakistani troops.

May 26, 1999

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launches ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ and begins airstrikes on Pakistani positions.

May 27 - May 28, 1999

Three IAF aircrafts, MiG-21, MiG-27, and Mi-17 are shot down by Pakistani forces.

May 31, 1999

India’s then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces a “war-like situation” with Pakistan.

June 1, 1999

Pakistan begins shelling on National Highway-1 in Kashmir and Ladakh.

June 5, 1999

India releases documents recovered from three Pakistani soldiers that officially confirm Pakistan's direct involvement in the conflict.

June 9, 1999

Indian Army captures two significant positions in the Batalik Sector.

June 10, 2023

Pakistan returns six mutilated bodies of Indian troops from the Jat Regiment.

June 11, 1999

India releases another piece of evidence of Pakistani Army’s involvement in the infiltration, which is an intercepted conversation between COAS General Pervez Musharraf and CGS Lt. General Aziz Khan.

June 13, 1999

Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visits Kargil and addresses the troops.

Indian Army recaptures the Tololing Heights.

Pakistani troops and the militia launch a counter-offensive but are repulsed by the Indian Army.

June 15, 1999

The then U.S. President Bill Clinton forces the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, to urgently withdraw all Pakistani troops and irregular forces from Kargil.

June 29, 1999

Pakistan’s forces retreat from Indian-administered Kashmir under pressure from Pakistan’s federal government.

July 4, 1999

Indian Army recaptures Tiger Hill.

Pakistani troops withdraw from the Batalik Sector.

July 5, 1999

After meeting with President Bill Clinton, Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif officially announces the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from Kargil.

Indian forces swiftly take control of Dras

July 12, 1999

Pakistani troops complete their withdrawal from Kargil. Nawaz Sharif proposes talks with India.

July 14, 1999

PM Bajpayee declares ‘Operation Vijay’ a success and sets terms for talks with Pakistan.

July 26, 1999

