Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook status, and more

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: The day is celebrated in honour of the Kargil War heroes. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil War. The Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers of the Indian Armed at Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate every year. On this day share some wishes and messages, inspiring quotes with your loved ones and remember the sacrifices of brave soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Quotes

1. "If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death" - Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

2. "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra

3. "Soldier is not just a person, One is our Pride, Army is our glory, Honour we earned..... - Kaushik Dhakate

4. "The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." - Gilbert K. Chesterton

5. "The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war." - Douglas MacArthur

6. "A soldier never dies. His blood makes the grass green for his children." - Carol Berg

7. "Good soldiers are defined by what they can endure, not by what they can inflict." - Gregory David Roberts

8. “I know what I'm capable of; I am a soldier now, a warrior. I am someone to fear, not hunt.” - Pittacus Lore

10. "The preservation of freedom, is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

11. "The hardest thing of all for a soldier is to retreat." - Duke of Wellington

12. "The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." - Minot Judson Savage

13. "Every lover is a soldier." - Ovid

14. "The most vital quality a soldier can possess is self-confidence." - George S. Patton

15. "Victory doesn't come cheap, we also had to carry some biers... A tribute to the martyrs of India" - Amitesh Sodhiya

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

2. Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

3. Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our heart. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

4. Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

5. Hail the Courageous Indian Soldiers who laid their lives for the country, its land and people. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

6. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Salutes our national heroes! Jai Hind Vande Mataram. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

7. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

8. Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

9. The nation will always be grateful to you for your supreme sacrifice, valour, and courage. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

10. Salute to our brave soldiers, the martyrs who gave their lives to protect the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Slogans

1. The harder the battle, the more grand the victory.

2. Every we lose an army, we lose a family member.

3. Our nation and our integrity can be safe only if there are brave soldiers to protect us.

4. A safe army is better than a safe border.

5. Who Dares, Wins.

6. Let the journey begin

7. Discipline is the heart of an armed force.

8. Brave men celebrate in adversity, just as brave soldiers triumph in war.

9. Live for something rather than die for nothing.

10. Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way.

