What Is YouTube Create AI?

Google-owned YouTube announced the launch of its new AI-powered video editing app, YouTube Create. The app is designed to make video production easier and more accessible for everyone, especially first-time creators.

YouTube Create will include a variety of AI-powered features, such as:

Precision editing and trimming: YouTube Create can automatically detect and trim scenes, making it easy to create polished videos without any prior editing experience.

Automatic voiceover, captioning, and transitions: YouTube Create can generate voiceovers, captions, and transitions for videos automatically, saving creators time and effort.

Dream Screen: Dream Screen is a new feature that allows users to add AI-generated videos or images to their videos by simply typing a description in the chat box.

Generative AI: YouTube Create can help users generate topic ideas and outlines for videos, based on trending topics and audience preferences.

AI-powered music recommendation: YouTube Create can recommend audio tracks for videos based on a written description of the video.

Automatic dubbing: YouTube Create can automatically dub videos into foreign languages.

The new AI-powered video editing app, YouTube Create, is poised to compete with popular short-form video-sharing apps like TikTok and Instagram. The app is currently in beta on Android in select countries, including India, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Indonesia, Singapore, and Korea.

Last week, Google updated its AI assistant, Bard, with generative AI and machine learning capabilities to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. This is just one example of Google's broader strategy to integrate AI into its entire suite of products.

Google's ambition is to make AI accessible and useful to everyone. By integrating AI into all of its products, Google can help people to be more productive, creative, and informed.

This strategy could give Google an edge in the AI race, as it can leverage user insights from all of its offerings to train its AI. This means that Google's AI is more likely to be able to understand and respond to the needs of its users.