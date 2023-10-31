Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023: Why is it Celebrated as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is celebrated in India on October 31st, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of the country. Patel is known as the "Iron Man of India" for his pivotal role in unifying the 565 princely states into the Republic of India after independence in 1947.

Why is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti to honour his contributions to India's unity and integrity. Patel was a visionary leader who played a crucial role in shaping the modern Indian nation. He was a strong advocate for national unity and believed that all Indians, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed, were equal citizens of the country.

Patel's efforts to unite India were not without challenges. Many of the princely states were reluctant to join the Indian Union, and some even threatened to secede. However, Patel's iron will and determination prevailed. He used a combination of diplomacy, persuasion, and coercion to bring all of the princely states into the Indian Union.

Patel's contributions to India are immense. He is credited with creating a unified and integrated Indian nation. He also played a key role in establishing key institutions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).

How is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrated?

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated across India with a variety of events and programs. These events aim to promote national unity and solidarity and to raise awareness of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contributions to the country.

Some of the common ways to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas include: