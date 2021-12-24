KS Sethumadhavan Biography: Birth, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Awards, Filmography and More

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Legendary filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan breathed his last on 24 December 2021 at his residence in Chennai. He was 90 years old. As India mourns the loss of a National Award-winning filmmaker, let us take a look at his life through this article.
KS Sethumadhavan Biography: Legendary filmmaker KS Sethumadhavan breathed his last on 24 December 2021 at his residence in Chennai. The 90 years old award-winning filmmaker was suffering from age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife and three children-- Santosh, Uma and Sonukumar.

As India mourns the loss of a National Award-winning filmmaker,  let us take a look at his life through this article. 

KS Sethumadhavan Biography

Birth 15 May 1931 
Birthplace Palghat, Malabar District, Madras Presidency, British India (present-day Palakkad, Kerala, India)
Age 90 years
Death 24 December 2021 (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)
Siblings Three sisters and one brother
Parents Subrahmanyam (Father)
Lakshmi (Mother)
Alma Mater Government Victoria College, Palakkad
Occupation Filmmaker; directed more than 60 movies
Awards 10 National Film Awards; 9 Kerala State Film Awards; 4 Filmfare awards South; and one Nandi Award
Wife Valsala
Children Santosh, Uma and Sonukumar

KS Sethumadhavan: Birth, Age, Education and Early Life

K. S. Sethumadhavan was born on 15 May 1931 in Palghat, Madras Presidency, British India (present-day Palakkad, Kerala, India) to Subrahmanyam and Lakshmi. He spent his childhood days in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

KS Sethumadhavan was a graduate in Biology from Government Victoria College, Palakkad. 

KS Sethumadhavan: Film Career

He started his career as an Assitant Director to K. Ramnath and later assisted directors L. V. Prasad, A. S. A. Swamy, Sunder Rao and Nandakarni.

He made his debut as an independent film director with Veeravijaya in 1960. His first Malayalam film was Gnana Sundari which was produced under the banner of Associates Pictures by T. E. Vasudevan. 

In his career spanning over three decades, he directed more than 60 films including Odayil Ninnu, Daaham, Sthanarthi Saramma, Koottukudumbam, Vazhve Mayam, Ara Nazhika Neram, Marupakkam,  Achanum Bappayum, and Anubhavangal Palichakal. 

His film Achanum Bappayum bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in 1973. Marupakkam, a film directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan received  National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 1991, becoming the first Tamil film to win the coveted award. The feat was repeated by Kanchivaram in 2007.

KS Sethumadhavan: Awards

KS Sethumadhavan received many National and Filmfare awards, along with Kerala State Film Awards. 

National Film Awards

1- 1965 – Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Odayil Ninnu

2- 1969 – Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Adimakal

3- 1971 – Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Karakanakadal

4- 1972 – Best Film on National Integration for Achanum Bappayum

5- 1972 – Best Feature Film in Malayalam for Panitheeratha Veedu

6-1980 – Second Best Feature Film for Oppol

7- 1990 – Best Feature Film for Marupakkam

8- 1990 – Best Screenplay for Marupakkam

9- 1994 – Best Feature Film in Tamil for Nammavar

10- 1995 – Best Feature Film in Telugu for Stri

Kerala State Film Awards

1- 1970 – Best Director: Aranazhika Neram

2- 1971 – Best Director  : Karakanakadal

3- 1971 – Third Best Film: Karakanakadal

4-1972 – Best Director: Panitheeratha Veedu

5- 1972 – Best Film: Pani Theeratha Veedu

6- 1974 – Second Best Film: Chattakari

7- 1980 – Best Director: Oppol

8- 1980 – Best Film: Oppol

9- 2009 – J. C. Daniel Award

Filmfare Awards South

1- 1972 – Filmfare Award for Best Director - Malayalam: Punarjanmam

2- 1973 – Filmfare Best Director Award (Malayalam): Pani Theeratha Veedu

3- 1974 – Filmfare Best Director Award (Malayalam): Chattakari

4- 1980 – Filmfare Best Director Award (Malayalam): Oppol

Nandi Awards

1995 – Nandi Special Jury Award for Stri

From 1975 to 1980, he served as the jury member for the National Film  Awards. In 1982, he became the Chairman of the jury for the Kerala State Film Awards and was the chairman of the National Film Awards jury in 2002. 

For his achievements and contribution to Malayalam Cinema, K. S. Sethumadhavan received the J. C. Daniel Award for the year 2009. In 2011, Kerala Film Critics Association honoured him with the Chalachitra Ratnam Award. 

KS Sethumadhavan Films

  1. Stri (1995) - Telugu
  2. Nammavar (1994) - Tamil
  3. Marupakkam (1991) - Tamil
  4. Venal Kinavukal (1991)
  5. Sunil Vayassu 20 (1986)
  6. Avidathepole Ivideyum (1985)
  7. Aarorumariyathe (1984)
  8. Ariyatha Veethikal (1984)
  9. Nijangal (1982) - Tamil
  10. Oppol (1980)
  11. Maanini (1979) - Kannada
  12. Nakshathrangale Kaaval (1978)
  13. Yehi Hai Zindagi (1977) - Hindi
  14. Amme Anupame (1977)
  15. Ormakal Marikkumo (1977)
  16. Priyamvada (1976)
  17. Julie (1975) - Hindi
  18. Chuvanna Sandhyakal (1975)
  19. Makkal (1975)
  20. Naalai Namadhe (1975) - Tamil
  21. Chattakari (1974)
  22. Jeevikkan Marannu Poya Sthree (1974)
  23. Kanyakumari (1974)
  24. Azhakulla Saleena (1973)
  25. Chukku (1973)
  26. Kaliyugam (1973)
  27. Panitheeratha Veedu (1973)
  28. Achanum Bappayum (1972)
  29. Aadhyathe Katha (1972)
  30. Devi (1972)
  31. Punarjanmam (1972)
  32. Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971)
  33. Inqulab Zindabbad (1971)
  34. Karakanakadal (1971)
  35. Line Bus (1971)
  36. Oru Penninte Katha (1971)
  37. Thettu (1971)
  38. Amma Enna Stree (1970)
  39. Ara Nazhika Neram (1970)
  40. Kalpana (1970)
  41. Kuttavali (1970)
  42. Mindapennu (1970)
  43. Vazhve Mayam (1970)
  44. Kalyaana Oorvalam (1970) - Tamil
  45. Adimakal (1969)
  46. Kadalpalam (1969)
  47. Kootu Kudumbam (1969)
  48. Bharyamar Sookshikkuka (1968)
  49. Paal Manam (1968) - Tamil
  50. Thokkukal Katha Parayunnu (1968)
  51. Yakshi (1968)
  52. Kottayam Kolacase (1967)
  53. Naadan Pennu (1967)
  54. Ollathu Mathi (1967)
  55. Archana (1966)
  56. Rowdy (1966)
  57. Sthanarthy Saramma (1966)
  58. Daaham (1965)
  59. Odeyil Ninnu (1965)
  60. Anna (1964)
  61. Manavatty (1964)
  62. Omanakuttan (1964)
  63. Nithya Kanyaka (1963)
  64. Susheela (1963)
  65. Kannum Karalum (1962)
  66. Jnana Sundari (1961)

