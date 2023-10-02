Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Top 60 Images, Famous Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Status & Captions

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd, commemorates the birth anniversary of the humble and revered statesman. Born in 1904, he rose to become the second Prime Minister of India. Shastri Ji is remembered for his simplicity, integrity, and tireless dedication to the nation. His iconic slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," epitomizes his commitment to the welfare of both soldiers and farmers. He led India during the challenging times of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, displaying remarkable leadership. His legacy continues to inspire generations to uphold the values of truth, sacrifice, and patriotism, making his Jayanti a day of reflection and homage to a true national hero.

Let’s celebrate the birth anniversary of ‘Man Of Peace’ with the best and most creative wishes, messages, quotes and slogans from below:

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Messages

On this day, let's pledge to follow the path of truth and non-violence as Shastri Ji did. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

Wishing you a day of reflection and inspiration as we celebrate the birth anniversary of a great leader, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! Let's strive to be better citizens and contribute to the progress of our country.

May the values and principles of Shastri Ji inspire us to work towards a better and more just society. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

On this Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, let's remember his legacy and commit to building a stronger and more prosperous India for future generations.

Wishing you a day filled with patriotism and the spirit of unity on Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

Happy Shastri Jayanti! May his words and deeds continue to inspire us to work towards a stronger India.

Let's remember Shastri Ji's commitment to the welfare of farmers and soldiers on this Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! May his legacy of simplicity and dedication to the nation always guide us.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Instagram Captions

"Remembering a true leader."

"Saluting a humble hero."

"Honoring Shastri Ji today."

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!"

"Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy."

"Inspiration in simplicity."

"A man of integrity."

"Paying tribute to a patriot."

"Shastri Ji's birth anniversary."

"Leadership in action."



Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status



On this Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, let us renew our commitment to building a more prosperous and equitable India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy is a reminder that even the simplest of people can achieve great things if they are dedicated and hardworking.

On this Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, let us pledge to work towards a better India, just as he did.

Remembering the man of peace and integrity on his birth anniversary. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

Let's honour the legacy of Shastri Ji by working towards a stronger and more prosperous India. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

May the teachings of Lal Bahadur Shastri guide us in building a better future for our nation. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

On this day, let's pledge to uphold the values that Shastri Ji stood for - honesty, simplicity, and service to the nation.

Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti! May his ideals of humility and compassion continue to inspire us all.

Remembering the man of principles who led with integrity. Happy Shastri Jayanti!

Let's pay tribute to Shastri Ji's vision for a self-reliant and prosperous India. Happy Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

Wishing you a day filled with patriotism and the spirit of unity on Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Poems

1. Shastri Lal Bahadur

Shastri Lalbahadur,

As soft as butter,

But as hard as steel.

He was/is for peace,

But march forward in war.

He won/win the hearts

Of farmers and also

That of soldiers.



Shastri Lalbahadur,

Knew well we were all

In the theatre and

We are to play our parts

To save others.

Individual identity has

Nothing to do,

But to establish the truth.



Truth is our land,

Truth is our sovereignty,

The truth is we are free,

And free to do anything

For all welfare.

Each man is the ambassador

Of peace and each one

Reflects his own eyes.

-Gajanan Mishra (Poem Hunter)

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2023: Famous Quotes

“Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“We would consider it our moral duty to lend all support to the ending of colonialism and imperialism so that people everywhere are free to mould their own destinies.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“The unique thing about our country is that we have Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and people of all other religions. We have temples and mosques, gurdwaras and churches. But we do not bring all this into politics…This is the difference between India and Pakistan.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment in our country”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

“Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.”- Lal Bahadur Shastri

