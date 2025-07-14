Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Onions in the World?

The Netherlands is the largest exporter of onions in the world, accounting for over 20% of global export value. Discover the top onion-exporting countries, their strengths, and the significance of onions in international trade.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 14, 2025, 16:08 IST

Largest Exporter of Onions: The Netherlands is the largest exporter of onions in the world. Known for its efficient agricultural practices and long-lasting onion varieties, the country supplies onions to more than 130 countries. Dutch onions are favoured for their quality, shelf life, and ability to withstand long-distance shipping.

Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Onions in the World?

The Netherlands holds the top spot in global onion exports due to its advanced farming technology, climate-controlled storage, and well-organised distribution system. Its central European location also supports smooth access to multiple international markets.

How Much Onion Does the Netherlands Export?

The Netherlands contributes a major share of global onion exports. Its shipments include yellow, red, and white onions used for fresh consumption as well as industrial and culinary applications across continents.

Top 5 Onion Exporting Countries in the World

RankCountryExport Value (in US$ Million)
1 Netherlands 1,035
2 China 578
3 Mexico 430
4 India 423
5 United States 397

Note: Data compiled from World Population Review 

1. Netherlands

The Netherlands leads the global onion export market, supported by modern supply chains and strategic logistics. Its onions are carefully harvested, cleaned, sorted, and packed for durability and freshness.

2. China

China exports onions to several Asian and Middle Eastern countries. Large-scale production and low costs allow Chinese exporters to remain competitive in international markets.

3. Mexico

Mexico’s onion exports are focused mainly on North America. Its proximity to the U.S. ensures rapid delivery, making it a key supplier for fresh produce distributors in the region.

4. India

India is a leading onion exporter by volume, but its exports fluctuate due to domestic supply and price controls. Indian onions are popular in Asia and the Gulf region.

5. United States

The U.S. exports onions primarily to neighbouring markets. It also ships processed onion products like dehydrated flakes and powders to food manufacturers globally.

Which Other Countries Export Onions?

Other important onion-exporting countries include Spain, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, New Zealand, and Peru. These nations support global supply chains year-round and focus on specific varieties suited for export.

Amazing Facts about Onion Exports

1. Global Reach

Onions are exported to more than 160 countries around the world, making them one of the most widely traded vegetables.

2. Seasonal Trade

The global onion trade depends heavily on seasonal harvesting windows across hemispheres, ensuring year-round availability.

3. European Leadership

Europe leads onion export value, with the Netherlands alone contributing the majority share due to its infrastructure and expertise.

4. Export Variety

Onions are exported fresh, frozen, canned, and dried—serving both home kitchens and food processing industries.

5. Rapid Growth Regions

Countries like Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Myanmar are emerging as high-growth onion exporters due to increased investment and trade partnerships.

