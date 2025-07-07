Largest Producer of Broccoli: China and India are tied as the largest producers of broccoli in the world. Each country produces approximately 9.6 million tonnes of broccoli annually. Their favourable climates, vast agricultural land, and increasing demand for healthy foods have fuelled massive growth in broccoli cultivation. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Broccoli in the World? China and India both produce the most broccoli globally, sharing the top position. Broccoli is grown across diverse regions in both countries and is widely consumed in urban and rural areas alike. How Much Broccoli Do China and India Produce? Both China and India each produce 9.6 million tonnes of broccoli every year. In China, broccoli and related varieties like gai lan are staples in many dishes. In India, broccoli is increasingly grown in cooler northern states and is popular among health-conscious consumers.

Top 5 Broccoli Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 China 9600000 2 India 9600000 3 United States 926800 4 Mexico 739400 5 Spain 677300 Source: World Population Review 1. China China is one of the top producers of broccoli globally. It is cultivated in regions such as Shandong, Fujian, and Yunnan. Chinese broccoli is a dietary staple and is also exported to nearby countries. 2. India India matches China in broccoli production. The crop is especially popular in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra. Broccoli is widely used in urban diets and is promoted as a healthy vegetable rich in nutrients. 3. United States The U.S. is the third-largest producer of broccoli. Most broccoli is grown in California, particularly in the Salinas Valley, and is a common vegetable in American meals.

4. Mexico Mexico is a major exporter of broccoli, especially to North America. The mild climate allows for year-round cultivation in states like Guanajuato and Puebla. 5. Spain Spain is Europe’s leading broccoli grower, with production concentrated in regions like Murcia. Spanish broccoli is known for its quality and is heavily exported to other European nations. Interesting Facts About Broccoli Ancient Roman Staple: Broccoli was cultivated and prized by ancient Romans as early as 6th century BCE, long before its global popularity. 'Little Arms' Name: Its name comes from the Italian 'broccolo', meaning 'small arms' or 'sprout', describing its branching form. Vitamin C Powerhouse: One cup of chopped broccoli often contains more Vitamin C than an entire orange. Cross-Shaped Flowers: It's 'cruciferous', named for the cross-shaped flowers its plant produces if allowed to bolt.