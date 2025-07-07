Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Country is the Largest Producer of Broccoli in the World?

China is the largest producer of broccoli in the world, growing over 10 million tonnes annually. Discover how China dominates global broccoli production, the top broccoli-producing countries, and the health benefits that make this green vegetable a global favourite.

Jasreet Kaur
ByJasreet Kaur
Jul 7, 2025, 11:30 IST

Largest Producer of Broccoli: China and India are tied as the largest producers of broccoli in the world. Each country produces approximately 9.6 million tonnes of broccoli annually. Their favourable climates, vast agricultural land, and increasing demand for healthy foods have fuelled massive growth in broccoli cultivation.

Which Country is the Largest Producer of Broccoli in the World?

China and India both produce the most broccoli globally, sharing the top position. Broccoli is grown across diverse regions in both countries and is widely consumed in urban and rural areas alike.

How Much Broccoli Do China and India Produce?

Both China and India each produce 9.6 million tonnes of broccoli every year. In China, broccoli and related varieties like gai lan are staples in many dishes. In India, broccoli is increasingly grown in cooler northern states and is popular among health-conscious consumers.

Top 5 Broccoli Producing Countries in the World

Rank

Country

Annual Production (in Tonnes)

1

China

9600000

2

India

9600000

3

United States

926800

4

Mexico

739400

5

Spain

677300

Source: World Population Review 

1. China

China is one of the top producers of broccoli globally. It is cultivated in regions such as Shandong, Fujian, and Yunnan. Chinese broccoli is a dietary staple and is also exported to nearby countries.

2. India

India matches China in broccoli production. The crop is especially popular in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra. Broccoli is widely used in urban diets and is promoted as a healthy vegetable rich in nutrients.

3. United States

The U.S. is the third-largest producer of broccoli. Most broccoli is grown in California, particularly in the Salinas Valley, and is a common vegetable in American meals.

4. Mexico

Mexico is a major exporter of broccoli, especially to North America. The mild climate allows for year-round cultivation in states like Guanajuato and Puebla.

5. Spain

Spain is Europe’s leading broccoli grower, with production concentrated in regions like Murcia. Spanish broccoli is known for its quality and is heavily exported to other European nations.

Interesting Facts About Broccoli 

Ancient Roman Staple: Broccoli was cultivated and prized by ancient Romans as early as 6th century BCE, long before its global popularity.

'Little Arms' Name: Its name comes from the Italian 'broccolo', meaning 'small arms' or 'sprout', describing its branching form.

Vitamin C Powerhouse: One cup of chopped broccoli often contains more Vitamin C than an entire orange.

Cross-Shaped Flowers: It's 'cruciferous', named for the cross-shaped flowers its plant produces if allowed to bolt.

Chewing Activates Cancer Fighter: Its potent anti-cancer compound, sulforaphane, is only formed when you chew or chop the raw vegetable.

