Largest Producer of Cloves: Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of cloves. The spice is deeply rooted in the country’s history, economy, and cuisine. Indonesian cloves are valued for their high oil content and intense aroma, making them a key export item and a critical component in local cigarettes known as kreteks. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cloves in the World? Indonesia produces more cloves than any other country, particularly on the islands of Java, Sulawesi, and Maluku (the historic “Spice Islands”). The warm, humid tropical climate and rich volcanic soil provide ideal conditions for clove cultivation. Indonesia’s cloves are used in both culinary applications and for industrial purposes like essential oil extraction. How Much Clove Does Indonesia Produce? Indonesia produces approximately 120,000 to 135,000 metric tons of cloves annually. A large portion is consumed domestically in the production of kretek cigarettes, while the rest is exported to markets in India, the Middle East, and Europe. Indonesian cloves are known for their high eugenol content, which gives the spice its strong aroma and medicinal properties.

Top 5 Clove Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Indonesia 120,000 – 135,000 2 Madagascar 25,000 – 30,000 3 Tanzania 20,000 – 23,000 4 Sri Lanka 9,000 – 11,000 5 Comoros 5,000 – 6,500 Note: Data compiled from FAO and International Trade Centre reports (2023–2024) 1. Indonesia Indonesia is the global leader in clove production. The spice is grown across several islands, with traditional farming practices still common. Indonesian cloves are especially high in oil content, making them ideal for both flavor and fragrance industries. 2. Madagascar Madagascar is the second-largest producer of cloves and a major exporter. The northeastern region of the island, particularly around Sambava, produces high-quality cloves known for their rich, sweet aroma. Most of the production is exported to Europe and the United States.

3. Tanzania Tanzania, especially the Zanzibar archipelago, is a historic center of clove production. Though its output has declined since the colonial era, the country still contributes significantly to the global clove trade. Zanzibar cloves are known for their distinctive bold flavor. 4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka produces a smaller but premium share of the world’s cloves, mostly in the central and southern regions. Sri Lankan cloves are often used in Ayurvedic medicine and traditional cooking and have gained recognition for their purity and essential oil richness. 5. Comoros The Comoros Islands, located near Madagascar, also produce cloves for export. Clove farming is an important source of income for the islands, and the spice is often harvested manually and sun-dried to preserve quality and aroma.

Which Other Countries Grow Cloves? Other clove-producing nations include Kenya, India, Brazil, and Malaysia. These countries produce smaller volumes, often for domestic consumption or niche exports, focusing on organic or specialty-grade cloves. Amazing Facts about Cloves 1. Ancient Spice Cloves have been used for over 2,000 years and were highly prized in ancient Rome and China for their flavor and medicinal value. 2. Rich in Eugenol Cloves contain a powerful compound called eugenol, which gives them antiseptic and analgesic properties. It’s used in dental care and herbal medicine. 3. Kretek Cigarettes In Indonesia, cloves are used in kretek cigarettes, where they make up nearly one-third of the tobacco mixture, giving a distinctive aroma and crackling sound. 4. Harvested by Hand Cloves are actually dried flower buds. Farmers pick them by hand before they open and dry them in the sun to intensify their flavor and shelf life.