Largest Producer of Jamun: Maharashtra is India’s largest producer of jamun, widely recognised for its heritage varieties such as Bahadoli and Badlapur Jambhul, both of which have received GI tags. Alongside Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Assam are also important jamun-producing states.
Which State is the Largest Producer of Jamun in India?
Maharashtra holds the top spot in jamun production in India. While exact production figures are limited due to the fragmented nature of jamun cultivation (often wild, roadside, or scattered plantation trees), agricultural sources consistently highlight Maharashtra as the leading state.
How Much Jamun Does Maharashtra Produce?
Though official tonnage is not always recorded, Maharashtra’s dominance is clear based on commercial trade volume, local demand, and recognition of its jamun varieties. The state has earned GI tags for Bahadoli Jamun (from Palghar) and Badlapur Jamun (from Thane), highlighting their unique characteristics and quality.
Interesting Facts About Jamun in India
1. Wild & Unorganised Cultivation
Jamun is mostly grown in an unorganised way, with many trees found along roadsides, in public parks, and village compounds. Unlike mango or banana, large-scale jamun orchards are still rare in India.
2. GI‑Tagged Varieties in Maharashtra
Bahadoli Jamun from Palghar is known for its oblong shape, rich purple skin, and sweet-tangy pulp. Badlapur Jamun from Thane stands out for its thick skin, dense flesh, and long shelf life. Both received GI tags in 2024.
3. Medicinal Benefits & Commercial Demand
Jamun is rich in antioxidants, iron, and anthocyanins. Its seeds are dried and powdered to help manage diabetes, improve digestion, and boost immunity. Demand for jamun-based products like juices, seed powder, and tablets is growing in urban and export markets.
4. First Fresh Jamun Export from Karnataka
In 2025, Karnataka became the first Indian state to export a fresh consignment of jamun to London, marking a new chapter for Indian tropical fruit exports.
