Largest Producer of Jamun: Maharashtra is India’s largest producer of jamun, widely recognised for its heritage varieties such as Bahadoli and Badlapur Jambhul, both of which have received GI tags. Alongside Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Assam are also important jamun-producing states.

Which State is the Largest Producer of Jamun in India?

Maharashtra holds the top spot in jamun production in India. While exact production figures are limited due to the fragmented nature of jamun cultivation (often wild, roadside, or scattered plantation trees), agricultural sources consistently highlight Maharashtra as the leading state.

How Much Jamun Does Maharashtra Produce?

Though official tonnage is not always recorded, Maharashtra’s dominance is clear based on commercial trade volume, local demand, and recognition of its jamun varieties. The state has earned GI tags for Bahadoli Jamun (from Palghar) and Badlapur Jamun (from Thane), highlighting their unique characteristics and quality.