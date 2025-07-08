Which Country is the Largest Producer of Peas in the World?

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
China is the largest producer of peas in the world, growing over 11.8 million tonnes annually. Discover how China leads global pea production, the top five producers of peas and why peas remain essential for food, farming and plant-based nutrition.

Jul 8, 2025, 13:26 IST

Largest Producer of Peas: China is the largest producer of peas in the world. The country grows more than 11.8 million tonnes of peas annually, including green peas and dry peas. Its widespread cultivation supports local cuisine, traditional farming systems, and growing demand for plant-based protein.

China produces the most peas globally. Peas are grown across many provinces and are used in stir-fries, soups, snacks, and increasingly, protein-rich food products. China’s total pea output accounts for more than 50% of the global supply.

How Many Peas Does China Produce?

China produces about 11.82 million tonnes of peas each year, according to 2023 data. The country is followed by India, which grows around 6.59 million tonnes. Together, these two countries make up over 80% of the world’s total pea production.

Top 5 Pea-Producing Countries in the World

Rank

Country

Annual Production (in Tonnes)

1

China

11,820,000+

2

India

6,590,000+

3

Pakistan

400,000+

4

France

270,000+

5

United States

210,000+

1. China

China is the top pea producer in the world, cultivating both green peas and dry peas across multiple regions. The crop is important in Chinese diets and also used in food processing industries for snacks and protein powders.

2. India

India is the second-largest producer of peas. Green peas are widely grown in states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, especially during winter. Peas are essential in Indian curries, pulao, and snacks.

3. Pakistan

Pakistan grows over 400,000 tonnes of peas annually. The crop is mostly consumed domestically and is used in traditional dishes and soups. 

4. France

France is one of Europe’s top pea producers. French green peas are consumed fresh, frozen, or canned and are a staple in European diets.

5. United States

The U.S. grows green peas in states like Washington, Minnesota, and Oregon. American peas are used fresh, frozen, and for export, especially to Canada and Asia.

Other Producers Of Peas

Countries like Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Ethiopia also contribute significantly to global pea output, especially in dry pea production for animal feed and export markets.

Interesting Facts About Peas

1. Peas Are One of the Oldest Cultivated Crops

Humans have been growing peas for over 10,000 years! Archaeologists found dried peas in ancient Egyptian tombs and Roman ruins.

2. Peas Are Packed with Protein

Peas are a great source of plant-based protein, making them a popular choice for vegetarians and vegans. They’re also used in protein powders and meat alternatives.

3. Pea Plants Improve the Soil

Peas belong to the legume family and naturally fix nitrogen in the soil. This reduces the need for fertilizers and helps other crops grow better.

4. There Are Many Types of Peas

Peas come in different forms like green peas, snow peas, snap peas, and dry peas. Each type is used in different cuisines and dishes around the world.

5. Peas Can Be Eaten Fresh or Dried

Green peas are usually eaten fresh or frozen, while dry peas are used in soups, curries, and snacks, especially in countries like India, China, and France.

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication.

