What is left-wing and right-wing politics?

You must have come across the terms 'left-wing' and 'right-wing', but do you know from where they originated and what are their ideologies? Don't worry if you do not know much about these terms as in this article we will be unveiling their origin and the ideologies.

The left-right political spectrum is a system of classifying political positions, ideologies and parties from social equality on the left and right. The intermediate stance is called centrism. At present, the terms left-wing and right-wing are used for liberals and conservatives, but they were originally coined by the politicians during the French Revolution.

History of their origin

In the year 1789, the members of the French National Assembly met for drafting the Constitution. They were debating about how much authority will King Louis XVI have. The debate raged and the anti-royalist revolutionaries gathered to the presiding officer's left while the conservative, aristocratic supporters gathered to the right.

In the 1790s, newspapers began making references to the progressive left and the traditionalist right of the French National Assembly. These distinctions vanished under the rule of Napolean Bonaparte.

In 1791, the French National Assembly was replaced by the French Legislative Assembly. The innovators sat on the left, the moderates in the centre and conscientious defenders of the constitution at the right and the arrangement continued till 1792.

On June 2, 1973, the existing government was removed from power through violent means and the right side of the assembly was deserted. The members of the right side now began sitting at the centre of the Assembly.

During 1814-1815, political clubs were formed again and ultraroyalist (French political fraction) began sitting at the right, constitutionals at the centre while independents on the left. At that time, the terms left and right were not used to mark the political ideology of the individuals and was limited to the seating legislature.

After 1848, the terms 'democratic socialists' and 'reactionaries' were used by the people to show their party affiliation. In the year 1870, the French Third Republic was adopted and in 1871 the political parties started using the Republican Left, Centre-left, Centre-Right, Extreme Left and Extreme Right.

These terms from France spread to other countries worldwide and were used by the political parties of varying beliefs.

Left-wing ideology

1- The left-wing ideology lay emphasis on ideas such as freedom, equality, fraternity, rights, progress, reform and internationalism.

2- As per political analysts, the left-wingers are anarchists, communists, socialists, democratic socialists, social democrats, left-libertarians, progressives and social liberals.

3- Their policies are as follows: Equality in society, separation of religion and state, central planning, government intervention in the economy, welfare state and protectionism- anti-free trade.

4- They have progressive views in matters like same-sex marriages, abortion and immigration.

5- They are against the death penalty.

6- Examples: Indian National Congress (Centre Left); AAP (Further left of Centre); CPI, CPI (M) (Far Left).

Right-wing ideology

1- The right-wing ideology lay emphasis on ideas such as authority, hierarchy, order, duty, tradition, reaction and nationalism.

2- As per political analysts, the right-wingers are conservatives, right-libertarians, neoconservatives, imperialists, monarchists, fascists, reactionaries and traditionalists.



3- Their policies are as follows: Limited role of government in people's life and economy, nationalism, personal freedom of people, religious conservation and tradition, support for religion and Equality for all with no special protection to minorities, less regulation of the economy, promotion of private sector for growth, low taxes.

4- They are traditional in matters like same-sex marriages, abortion and immigration.

5- They are in favour of the death penalty and immigration.

6- Examples: BJP (Right Centre); Shiv Sena/ MNS (Far Right).

