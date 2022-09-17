Legends League 2022: Official Teams, Matches, Line-ups, Score, Venues, Schedule, Tickets, Live Streaming Details and More: It looks like that cricket fans are in for a treat this time of the year with many epic tournaments such as the T20 World Cup and Road Safety World Series returning. Seems like the gifts won't stop coming because another legend-ary cricket tournament has started, and we are thrilled.

The second season of the Legends League 2022 tournament kick-started on 16th September 2022; many former cricketers are a part of the league. The kick-off match of the tournament was held between Indian Maharajas and World Giants. This special charity match was won by IND Maharajas by 6 wickets, with Pankaj Singh becoming the Man of the Match.

Legends League 2022 Official Teams

There are 4 teams in the second season of the Legends League 2022 Cricket Tournament.

Gujarat Giants Manipal Tigers Bhilwara Kings India Capitals

Only one game between World Giants and India Maharajas was scheduled; it took place yesterday. The World Giants team comprises former cricketers from different nations, whereas Indian Maharajas is made up of former cricketers from India.

Legends League 2022 Official Squad

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants

Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.

Bhilwara Kings

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

Gujarat Giants

Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla (wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Manipal Tigers

Harbhajan Singh (C), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana (wicketkeeper), Darren Sammy, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh.

Legends League 2022 Official Schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (in IST) Sept 16 India Maharajas vs World Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Sept 17 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM Sept 18 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM Sept 19 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM Sept 21 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 7:30 PM Sept 22 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM Sept 24 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM Sept 25 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 7:30 PM Sept 26 Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:30 PM Sept 27 Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:30 PM Sept 29 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:30 PM Sept 30 Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 7:30 PM Oct 1 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 7:30 PM Oct 2 TBC vs TBC Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur 7:30 PM Oct 3 TBC vs TBC TBC 7:30 PM Oct 5 TBC vs TBC TBC 7:30 PM

Legends League 2022 Official Venue

India is hosting the second season of the Legends League 2022 Cricket Tournament. Five venues in India will host the games: Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Legends League 2022 Official Live Telecast Channel and Live Streaming Details

Legends League Cricket 2022 Season 2 will be televised exclusively on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will offer live internet streaming of the matches. To watch the live streaming of the games on the app and website, viewers must have a membership.