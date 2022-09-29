List of All Chief of The Indian Defence and The Chief of Army Staff of India

General Anil Chauhan is appointed the new Chief of Defence Staff of India. Know the complete list of Chief of Defence Staff of India here.
Wondering what the highest-ranking officer of the Indian Armed Forces is? It's the Chief of Defence Staff.

 

The President of India supremely commands the Armed Forces. The Chief of Defence is the army's chief executive handling operational and strategic authority over the defence forces, not its commander.




List of Chiefs of the Indian Defence

 

Here comes a list of the chiefs of the Indian Defence:

 

Name

Position

Lt. General Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff

General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Army – Chief of Army Staff

Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy – Chief of the Navy Staff

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Air Force – Chief of Air Staff



CDS Bipin Rawat's helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu: Check the list of people aboard and their designations

List of Chief of Army Staff of India



Name:

 Tenure:

General Sir Robert Lockhart

15 Aug 1947 – 31 Dec 1947

General Sir Roy Bucher

01 Jan 1948 – 14 Jan 1949

Field Marshal KM Cariappa

15 Jan 1949 – 14 Jan 1953

General KS Rajendra Sinhji

15 Jan 1953 - 14 May 1955

General S.M. Srinagesh

15 May 1955 - 7 May 1957

General K.S. Thimayya

8 May 1957 - 7 May 1961

General P.N. Thapar

8 May 1961 - 19 November 1962

General J.N. Choudhary

20 November 1962 - 7 June 1966

General P.P. Kumaramangalam

8 June 1966 - 7 June 1969

General S.H.F.J. Manekshaw

8 June 1969 - 14 January 1973

General G.G. Bewoor

15 January 1973 - 31 May 1975

General T.N. Raina

1 June 1975 - 31 May 1978

General O.P. Malhotra

1 June 1978 - 31 May 1981

General K.V. Krishna Rao

1 June 1981 - 31 July 1983

General A.S. Vaidya

1 August 1983 - 31 January 1986

General K. Sunderji

1 February 1986 - 30 April 1988

General V.N. Sharma

1 May 1988 - 30 June 1990

General S.F. Rodrigues

1 July 1990 - 30 June 1993

General B.C. Joshi

1 July 1993 - 18 November 1994

General S. Roychowdhury

22 November 1994 - 30 September 1997

General V.P. Malik

1 October 1997 - 30 September 2000

General S. Padmanabhan

1 October 2000 - 31 December 2002

General N.C. Vij

1 January 2003 - 31 January 2005

General J.J. Singh

01 February 2005 - 30 September 2007

General Deepak Kapoor

30 September 2007 - 30 March 2010

General V.K. Singh

31 March 2010 - 31 May 2012

General Bikram Singh

01 June 2012 - 31 July 2014

General Dalbir Singh Suhag

31 July 2014 - 31 December 2016

General Bipin Rawat

31 December 2016 - 31 December 2019

General Manoj Mukund Naravane

31 December 2019 - 30 April 2022

General Manoj Pande

1 May, 2022- present

 
