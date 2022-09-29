List of All Chief of The Indian Defence and The Chief of Army Staff of India

Wondering what the highest-ranking officer of the Indian Armed Forces is? It's the Chief of Defence Staff.

The President of India supremely commands the Armed Forces. The Chief of Defence is the army's chief executive handling operational and strategic authority over the defence forces, not its commander.









List of Chiefs of the Indian Defence

Here comes a list of the chiefs of the Indian Defence:

Name Position Lt. General Anil Chauhan Chief of Defence Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane Army – Chief of Army Staff Admiral Karambir Singh Navy – Chief of the Navy Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Air Force – Chief of Air Staff





