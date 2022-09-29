List of All Chief of The Indian Defence and The Chief of Army Staff of India
Wondering what the highest-ranking officer of the Indian Armed Forces is? It's the Chief of Defence Staff.
The President of India supremely commands the Armed Forces. The Chief of Defence is the army's chief executive handling operational and strategic authority over the defence forces, not its commander.
List of Chiefs of the Indian Defence
Here comes a list of the chiefs of the Indian Defence:
|
Name
|
Position
|
Lt. General Anil Chauhan
|
Chief of Defence Staff
|
General Manoj Mukund Naravane
|
Army – Chief of Army Staff
|
Admiral Karambir Singh
|
Navy – Chief of the Navy Staff
|
Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria
|
Air Force – Chief of Air Staff
List of Chief of Army Staff of India
|
Name:
|Tenure:
|
General Sir Robert Lockhart
|
15 Aug 1947 – 31 Dec 1947
|
General Sir Roy Bucher
|
01 Jan 1948 – 14 Jan 1949
|
15 Jan 1949 – 14 Jan 1953
|
General KS Rajendra Sinhji
|
15 Jan 1953 - 14 May 1955
|
General S.M. Srinagesh
|
15 May 1955 - 7 May 1957
|
General K.S. Thimayya
|
8 May 1957 - 7 May 1961
|
General P.N. Thapar
|
8 May 1961 - 19 November 1962
|
General J.N. Choudhary
|
20 November 1962 - 7 June 1966
|
General P.P. Kumaramangalam
|
8 June 1966 - 7 June 1969
|
General S.H.F.J. Manekshaw
|
8 June 1969 - 14 January 1973
|
General G.G. Bewoor
|
15 January 1973 - 31 May 1975
|
General T.N. Raina
|
1 June 1975 - 31 May 1978
|
General O.P. Malhotra
|
1 June 1978 - 31 May 1981
|
General K.V. Krishna Rao
|
1 June 1981 - 31 July 1983
|
General A.S. Vaidya
|
1 August 1983 - 31 January 1986
|
General K. Sunderji
|
1 February 1986 - 30 April 1988
|
General V.N. Sharma
|
1 May 1988 - 30 June 1990
|
General S.F. Rodrigues
|
1 July 1990 - 30 June 1993
|
General B.C. Joshi
|
1 July 1993 - 18 November 1994
|
General S. Roychowdhury
|
22 November 1994 - 30 September 1997
|
General V.P. Malik
|
1 October 1997 - 30 September 2000
|
General S. Padmanabhan
|
1 October 2000 - 31 December 2002
|
General N.C. Vij
|
1 January 2003 - 31 January 2005
|
General J.J. Singh
|
01 February 2005 - 30 September 2007
|
General Deepak Kapoor
|
30 September 2007 - 30 March 2010
|
General V.K. Singh
|
31 March 2010 - 31 May 2012
|
General Bikram Singh
|
01 June 2012 - 31 July 2014
|
General Dalbir Singh Suhag
|
31 July 2014 - 31 December 2016
|
31 December 2016 - 31 December 2019
|
31 December 2019 - 30 April 2022
|
1 May, 2022- present