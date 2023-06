List of all Prime Ministers of Italy (1861-2023)

At the heart of Italy's governance structure lies the position of the Prime Minister, who serves as the head of government and wields significant influence in guiding the country's policies and initiatives. Over the years, a diverse array of statesmen and stateswomen have assumed this significant position. From the establishment of the Kingdom of Italy in 1861 to the present day, fifty-nine men and one woman have become prime ministers of the nation. Here is the list of all Prime Ministers from 1861 to 2023.

Prime Ministers of Italy (1861-2023)

Kingdom of Italy (1861-1946)

Term of office Party Government Took office Left office Time in office Count Camillo Benso di Cavour (1810–1861) 23 March 1861 6 June 1861 75 days Historical Right Baron Bettino Ricasoli (1809–1880) 12 June 1861 3 March 1862 264 days Historical Right Urbano Rattazzi (1808–1873) 3 March 1862 8 December 1862 280 days Historical Left Luigi Carlo Farini (1812–1866) 8 December 1862 24 March 1863 106 days Historical Right Marco Minghetti (1818–1886) 24 March 1863 28 September 1864 1 year, 188 days Historical Right General Alfonso Ferrero La Marmora (1804–1878) 28 September 1864 31 December 1865 1 year, 265 days Military 31 December 1865 20 June 1866 Baron Bettino Ricasoli (1809–1880) 20 June 1866 10 April 1867 294 days Historical Right Urbano Rattazzi (1808–1873) 10 April 1867 27 October 1867 200 days Historical Left Count Luigi Federico Menabrea (1809–1896) 27 October 1867 5 January 1868 1 year, 48 days Historical Right 5 January 1868 13 May 1869 13 May 1869 14 December 1869 Giovanni Lanza (1810–1882) 14 December 1869 10 July 1873 3 years, 208 days Historical Right Marco Minghetti (1818–1886) 10 July 1873 25 March 1876 2 years, 259 days Historical Right Agostino Depretis (1813–1887) 25 March 1876 25 December 1877 1 year, 364 days Historical Left 26 December 1877 24 March 1878 Benedetto Cairoli (1825–1889) 24 March 1878 19 December 1878 270 days Historical Left Agostino Depretis (1813–1887) 19 December 1878 14 July 1879 214 days Historical Left Benedetto Cairoli (1825–1889) 14 July 1879 25 November 1879 1 year, 319 days Historical Left 25 November 1879 29 May 1881 Agostino Depretis (1813–1887) 29 May 1881 25 May 1883 6 years, 61 days Historical Left 25 May 1883 30 March 1884 30 March 1884 29 June 1885 29 June 1885 4 April 1887 4 April 1887 29 July 1887 Francesco Crispi (1819–1901) 29 July 1887 9 March 1889 3 years, 192 days Historical Left 9 March 1889 6 February 1891 Marquess Antonio Starabba di Rudinì (1839–1908) 6 February 1891 15 May 1892 1 year, 99 days Historical Right Giovanni Giolitti (1842–1928) 15 May 1892 15 December 1893 1 year, 214 days Historical Left Francesco Crispi (1819–1901) 15 December 1893 14 June 1894 2 years, 86 days Historical Left 14 June 1894 10 March 1896 Marquess Antonio Starabba di Rudinì (1839–1908) 10 March 1896 11 July 1896 2 years, 111 days Historical Right 11 July 1896 14 December 1897 14 December 1897 1 June 1898 1 June 1898 29 June 1898 General Luigi Pelloux (1839–1924) 29 June 1898 14 May 1899 1 year, 360 days Military 14 May 1899 24 June 1900 Giuseppe Saracco (1821–1907) 24 June 1900 15 February 1901 236 days Historical Left Giuseppe Zanardelli (1826–1903) 15 February 1901 3 November 1903 2 years, 261 days Historical Left Giovanni Giolitti (1842–1928) 3 November 1903 12 March 1905 1 year, 129 days Historical Left Tommaso Tittoni (1855–1931) 12 March 1905 28 March 1905 16 days Historical Right Alessandro Fortis (1842–1909) 28 March 1905 24 December 1905 317 days Historical Left 24 December 1905 8 February 1906 Baron Sidney Sonnino (1847–1922) 8 February 1906 29 May 1906 110 days Historical Right Giovanni Giolitti (1842–1928) 29 May 1906 11 December 1909 3 years, 196 days Historical Left Baron Sidney Sonnino (1847–1922) 11 December 1909 31 March 1910 110 days Historical Right Luigi Luzzatti (1841–1927) 31 March 1910 30 March 1911 364 days Historical Right Giovanni Giolitti (1842–1928) 30 March 1911 21 March 1914 2 years, 356 days Liberal Union Antonio Salandra (1853–1931) 21 March 1914 5 November 1914 2 years, 89 days Liberal Union 5 November 1914 18 June 1916 Paolo Boselli (1838–1932) 18 June 1916 30 October 1917 1 year, 134 days Liberal Union Vittorio Emanuele Orlando (1860–1952) 30 October 1917 23 June 1919 1 year, 236 days Liberal Union Francesco Saverio Nitti (1868–1953) 23 June 1919 21 May 1920 358 days Italian Radical Party 21 May 1920 15 June 1920 Giovanni Giolitti (1842–1928) 15 June 1920 4 July 1921 1 year, 19 days Liberal Union Ivanoe Bonomi (1873–1951) 4 July 1921 26 February 1922 237 days Italian Reformist Socialist Party Luigi Facta (1861–1930) 26 February 1922 1 August 1922 247 days Italian Liberal Party 1 August 1922 31 October 1922 Duce Benito Mussolini (1883–1945) 31 October 1922 25 July 1943 20 years, 267 days National Fascist Party Marshal Pietro Badoglio (1871–1956) 25 July 1943 24 April 1944 329 days Military 24 April 1944 18 June 1944 Ivanoe Bonomi (1873–1951) 18 June 1944 12 December 1944 1 year, 3 days Labour Democratic Party 12 December 1944 21 June 1945 Ferruccio Parri (1890–1981) 21 June 1945 10 December 1945 172 days Action Party Alcide De Gasperi (1881–1954) 10 December 1945 13 July 1946 212 days Christian Democracy

Italian Republic (1946-Present)