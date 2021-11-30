List of Chief of the Naval Staff of India (1947 - 2021)
Chief of the Naval Staff of India 2021: Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar took over as the 25th Chief of Naval Staff. He succeeded Chief Admiral Karambir Singh who retired on 30 November 2021.
Chief of Naval Staff of India heads the Indian Navy. He is the highest-ranking naval officer on active service of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) except if the Chief of Defence is a navy officer. The post of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has always been held by a full Admiral since 1966.
Commander-in-Chief, Royal Indian Navy (1947–1948)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
Time served
|
1.
|
Rear Admiral
John Talbot Savignac Hall
(CIE)
|
15 August 1947
-
29 February 1948
|
198 days
Chief of the Naval Staff and Commander-in-Chief, Royal Indian Navy (1948–1950)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
Time served
|
1.
|
Rear Admiral
John Talbot Savignac Hall
(CIE)
|
1 March 1948
-
14 August 1948
|
166 days
|
2.
|
Vice-Admiral
William Edward Parry
|
14 August 1948
-
25 January 1950
|
1 year, 164 days
Chief of the Naval Staff and Commander-in-Chief, Indian Navy (1950–1955)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
Time served
|
1.
|
Vice-Admiral
Sir William Edward Parry
(KCB)
|
26 January 1950
-
13 October 1951
|
1 year, 260 days
|
2.
|
Admiral
Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey (KBE, CB, DSO & Bar)
|
13 October 1951
-
31 March 1955
|
3 years, 169 days
Chief of the Naval Staff (1955–2021)
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Tenure
|
Time served
|
1.
|
Admiral
Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey
(KBE, CB, DSO & Bar)
|
1 April 1955
-
21 July 1955
|
111 days
|
2.
|
Vice-Admiral
Sir Stephen Hope Carlill
(KBE, CB, DSO & Bar)
|
21 July 1955
-
21 April 1958
|
2 years, 274 days
|
3.
|
Vice-Admiral
Ram Dass Katari
|
22 April 1958
-
4 June 1962
|
4 years, 43 days
|
4.
|
Vice-Admiral
Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman
|
4 June 1962
-
3 March 1966
|
3 years, 272 days
|
5.
|
Admiral
Adhar Kumar Chatterji
|
3 March 1966
-
28 February 1970
|
3 years, 362 days
|
6.
|
Admiral
Sardarilal Mathradas Nanda
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
28 February 1970
-
28 February 1973
|
3 years, 0 days
|
7.
|
Admiral
Sourendra Nath Kohli
(PVSM)
|
1 March 1973
-
29 February 1976
|
2 years, 365 days
|
8.
|
Admiral
Jal Cursetji
(PVSM)
|
1 March 1976
-
1 March 1979
|
3 years, 0 days
|
9.
|
Admiral
Ronald Lynsdale Pereira (PVSM, AVSM)
|
1 March 1979
-
28 February 1982
|
2 years, 364 days
|
10.
|
Admiral
Oscar Stanley Dawson
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
1 March 1982
-
30 November 1984
|
2 years, 274 days
|
11.
|
Admiral
Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani (PVSM, AVSM)
|
1 December 1984
-
30 November 1987
|
2 years, 364 days
|
12.
|
Admiral
Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni (PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC)
|
1 December 1987
-
30 November 1990
|
2 years, 364 days
|
13.
|
Admiral
Laxminarayan Ramdas
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM, ADC)
|
1 December 1990
-
30 September 1993
|
2 years, 303 days
|
14.
|
Admiral
Vijai Singh Shekhawat
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, ADC)
|
1 October 1993
-
30 September 1996
|
2 years, 365 days
|
15.
|
Admiral
Vishnu Bhagwat
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
1 October 1996
-
30 December 1998
|
2 years, 90 days
|
16.
|
Admiral
Sushil Kumar
(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, NM, ADC)
|
30 December 1998
-
29 December 2001
|
2 years, 364 days
|
17.
|
Admiral
Madhvendra Singh
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
29 December 2001
-
31 July 2004
|
2 years, 215 days
|
18.
|
Admiral
Arun Prakash
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM, ADC)
|
31 July 2004
-
31 October 2006
|
2 years, 215 days
|
19.
|
Admiral
Sureesh Mehta
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
31 October 2006
-
31 August 2009
|
2 years, 304 days
|
20.
|
Admiral
Nirmal Kumar Verma
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
31 August 2009
-
31 August 2012
|
3 years, 0 days
|
21.
|
Admiral
Devendra Kumar Joshi
(PVSM, AVSM, YSM, NM, VSM, ADC)
|
31 August 2012
-
26 February 2014
|
1 year, 179 days
|
–
|
Vice Admiral
Robin K. Dhowan
(PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC)
Acting
|
26 February 2014
-
17 April 2014
|
50 days
|
22.
|
Admiral
Robin K. Dhowan
(PVSM, AVSM, YSM, ADC)
|
17 April 2014
-
31 May 2016
|
2 years, 44 days
|
23.
|
Admiral
Sunil Lanba
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
31 May 2016
-
31 May 2019
|
3 years, 0 days
|
24.
|
Admiral
Karambir Singh
(PVSM, AVSM, ADC)
|
31 May 2019
-
30 November 2021
|
2 years, 183 days
|
25.
|
Admiral
R. Hari Kumar
(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)
|
30 November 2021
-
Present
|
0 days
Highlights about Chief of the Naval Staff
1- When India gained Independence from British rule, the head of the Navy was designated the Commander-in-Chief, Royal Indian Navy. The title was changed to Chief of the Naval Staff and Commander-in-Chief, Royal Indian Navy on 21 June 1948.
2- On 26 January 1950, India became a republic and the Royal designation was dropped from the title. The new title was Chief of the Naval Staff and Commander-in-Chief.
3- Commanders-In-Chief (Change in Designation) Act, 1955 redesignated the head of the Indian Navy to the Chief of Naval Staff.
4- Until 1968, the post of Chief of Naval Staff was held by a three-star rank Vice Admiral and was upgraded to the four-star rank of a full Admiral.
5- The Chief of Naval Staff retires after serving three years on the post or at the age of 62, whichever is earlier. Vice-Admiral Ram Dass Katari is the only Navy Chief who served on the post for 4 years and 43 days.
