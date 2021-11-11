Next Chief of Naval Staff: 11 key points about Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar

Next Chief of Naval Staff: Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar will be India's next Chief of Naval Staff. He will assume the charge on 30 November 2021 post the retirement of Admiral Karambir Singh.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, "The Government has appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar presently FOC-in-C Western Naval Command as the next CNS with effect from the afternoon of November 30."

About Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar

Born on 12 April 1962, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar hails from Thiruvananthapuram and will be the second Malayali officer after Admiral Sushil Kumar to hold the post of Chief of Naval Staff.

1- At present, he is the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Western Naval Command.

2- The 59-year-old is a graduate of J-squadron, 61 Course National Defence Academy in December 1981.

3- He was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Navy on 1 January 1983.

4- During his 39 years career, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

5- His Sea Command includes Coast Guard Ship C-01, INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora, INS Viraat (no longer in service) and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

6- He served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

7- His on-shore appointments include Command Gunnery Officer at Headquarters Western Naval Command, Naval Advisor to Government of Seychelles and Training Commander INS Dronacharya.

8- From December 1992 to June 1993, he has served in the Civil-Military Operations Centre of UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM I) at Mogadishu.

9- He has undergone various courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK.

10- Vice Admiral Kumar has been honoured with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM).

11- He has also served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and thereby, he is the first Vice Chief of Defence Staff, a position that is awaiting formal notification.

