Most UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The World Heritage Convention, founded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1972, defines World Heritage Sites as locations significant to the cultural or natural heritage. Monuments, groups of structures, and places, including archaeological sites, are under the category of cultural heritage. The second category includes natural sites that are significant from the perspectives of science, conservation, or natural beauty.

List of 10 Countries With The Most UNESCO World Heritage Sites

S.No Country World Heritage Sites 1. Italy 59 2. China 57 3. Germany 52 4. France 52 5. Spain 50 6. India 42 7. Mexico 35 8. United Kingdom 33 9 Russia 29 10. Iran 27

Italy

Italy had 59 sites recognized as of 2023, surpassing China's 57 to become the state party with the most World Heritage Sites. The Rock Drawings in Valcamonica, the first site in Italy, were added to the list at the third session of the World Heritage Committee, which took place in 1979 in Cairo and Luxor, Egypt. During the 1990s, 25 new Italian sites were added, including 10 sites at the 21st session held in Naples in 1997.

China

China is second in the world with 57, barely behind Italy (59). On December 12, 1985, China ratified the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage. These locations make up a significant portion of China's priceless and diverse tourism resources.

Germany

The Aachen Cathedral was the first location listed in 1978. In 2021, four new locations were added. 48 sites are recognized for their cultural significance, whereas only three are natural. The third-highest number of World Heritage Sites are located in Germany. And now in 2023, there are a total of 52 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

France

On June 27, 1975, France ratified the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, making it eligible to nominate places on its soil for the World Heritage List. There are 52 properties in France that are listed as World Heritage Sites, including both natural and cultural ones.

Spain

Spain's sites were originally added to the list at the World Heritage Committee's 8th session in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1984. Five new sites were included during that meeting: the Park Güell, Palau Güell, and Casa Milà in Barcelona; the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Córdoba; the Alhambra and the Generalife in Granada; the Cathedral in Burgos; and the Monastery and Site of the Escorial in Madrid.

India

On November 14, 1977, India ratified the treaty, making its sites eligible for listing. In India, there will be 42 World Heritage Sites by 2023. One of these, Khangchendzonga National Park, is a mixed kind, with 34 being cultural, and 7 being natural. Also, the sixth-highest number of sites are located in India.

Mexico

On February 23, 1984, Mexico ratified the convention, making its historical sites eligible for listing. Thirty-five World Heritage Sites, including twenty-seven cultural sites, six natural sites, and two combined sites, are located in Mexico as of 2023.

United Kingdom

One designated site each in England and Scotland is included on the UNESCO list, along with 18 sites that are in England, five in Scotland, four in Wales, one in Northern Ireland, and one site each in Bermuda, Gibraltar, the Pitcairn Islands, and Saint Helena. There is one more location that is thought to be on Cyprus's list but is partially located in the UK territory of Akrotiri and Dhekelia.

Russia

At the 14th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Banff, Alberta, Canada, in December 1990, the first five Soviet Union sites were added to the list. Three of these monuments the ones in Saint Petersburg (then known as Leningrad), Kizhi Pogost, and Moscow's Kremlin and Red Square can be found in the modern Russian Federation (or Russia).

Iran

On February 26, 1975, Iran ratified the treaty, making its historical sites eligible for listing under UNESCO. There are a total of 27 UNESCO World Heritage sites in Iran as of 2023. Meidan Naghshe Jahan, Isfahan, Persepolis, and Tchogha Zanbil were the first three Iranian monuments to be added to the list at the World Heritage Committee's third session, which was held in 1979 in Cairo and Luxor, Egypt. Until Takht-e Soleyman was added to the list in 2003, they were the only properties belonging to the Islamic Republic.

The mission of UNESCO World Heritage places is to identify, protect, and advance cultural and natural landmarks of exceptional worth to humanity while fostering international cooperation to preserve these places for present and future generations.

