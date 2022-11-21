List of Governors of New York: Find out what they do

The governor of New York, heads the government of the U.S. state of New York. They also head the executive branch of New York's state government. Along with that the Governor fills in the shoes of commander-in-chief of the state's military forces
The governor of New York, heads the government of the U.S. state of New York. They also head the executive branch of New York's state government. Along with that the Governor fills in the shoes of commander-in-chief of the state's military forces

Their duty is to enforce state laws and convene the New York State Legislature, the power to either approve or veto bills passed by the legislature.

Along with that to grant pardons, except in cases of treason and impeachment.

In total Fifty-seven people have fulfilled the role of a state governor, where four of whom served non-consecutive terms including; George Clinton, DeWitt Clinton, Horatio Seymour, and Al Smith.

Kathy Hochul has been the only female to be governor of New York so far.

List of Governors of New York 

 

Governor

Term Start

Term End

Party

George Clinton

Jul 30, 1777

Jun 30, 1795

Democratic– Republican

John Jay

Jul 1, 1795

Jun 30, 1801

Federalist

George Clinton

Jul 1, 1801

Jun 30, 1804

Democratic– Republican

Morgan Lewis

Jul 1, 1804

Jun 30, 1807

Democratic– Republican

Daniel D. Tompkins

Jul 1, 1807

Feb 24, 1817

Democratic– Republican

John Tayler (Acting)

Feb 24, 1817

Jun 30, 1817

Democratic– Republican

DeWitt Clinton

Jul 1, 1817

Dec 31, 1822

Democratic– Republican

Joseph C. Yates

Jan 1, 1823

Dec 31, 1824

Democratic– Republican

DeWitt Clinton

Jan 1, 1825

Feb 11, 1828

Democratic– Republican

Nathaniel Pitcher

Feb 11, 1828

Dec 31, 1828

Democratic– Republican

Martin Van Buren

Jan 1, 1829

Mar 12, 1829

Democratic

Enos T. Throop

Mar 12, 1829

Dec 31, 1832

Democratic

William L. Marcy

Jan 1, 1833

Dec 31, 1838

Democratic

William H. Seward

Jan 1, 1839

Dec 31, 1842

Whig

William C. Bouck

Jan 1, 1843

Dec 31, 1844

Democratic

Silas Wright

Jan 1, 1845

Dec 31, 1846

Democratic

John Young

Jan 1, 1847

Dec 31, 1848

Whig

Hamilton Fish

Jan 1, 1849

Dec 31, 1850

Whig

Washington Hunt

Jan 1, 1851

Dec 31, 1852

Whig

Horatio Seymour

Jan 1, 1853

Dec 31, 1854

Democratic

Myron H. Clark

Jan 1, 1855

Dec 31, 1856

Whig (fusion)

John A. King

Jan 1, 1857

Dec 31, 1858

Republican

Edwin D. Morgan

Jan 1, 1859

Dec 31, 1862

Republican

Horatio Seymour

Jan 1, 1863

Dec 31, 1864

Democratic

Reuben Fenton

Jan 1, 1865

Dec 31, 1868

Union

John T. Hoffman

Jan 1, 1869

Dec 31, 1872

Democratic

John Adams Dix

Jan 1, 1873

Dec 31, 1874

Republican

Samuel J. Tilden

Jan 1, 1875

Dec 31, 1876

Democratic

Lucius Robinson

Jan 1, 1877

Dec 31, 1879

Democratic

Alonzo B. Cornell

Jan 1, 1880

Dec 31, 1882

Republican

Grover Cleveland

Jan 1, 1883

Jan 6, 1885

Democratic

David B. Hill

Jan 6, 1885

Dec 31, 1891

Democratic

Roswell P. Flower

Jan 1, 1892

Dec 31, 1894

Democratic

Levi P. Morton

Jan 1, 1895

Dec 31, 1896

Republican

Frank S. Black

Jan 1, 1897

Dec 31, 1898

Republican

Theodore Roosevelt

Jan 1, 1899

Dec 31, 1900

Republican

Benjamin Odell

Jan 1, 1901

Dec 31, 1904

Republican

Frank W. Higgins

Jan 1, 1905

Dec 31, 1906

Republican

Charles Evans Hughes

January 1, 1907

Oct 6, 1910

Republican

Horace White

Oct 6, 1910

Dec 31, 1910

Republican

John Alden Dix

Jan 1, 1911

Dec 31, 1912

Democratic

William Sulzer

Jan 1, 1913

Oct 17, 1913

Democratic

Martin H. Glynn

Oct 17, 1913

Dec 31, 1914

Democratic

Charles Seymour Whitman

Jan 1, 1915

Dec 31, 1914

Democratic

Al Smith

Jan 1, 1923

Dec 31, 1920

Democratic

Nathan L. Miller

Jan 1, 1921

Dec 31, 1922

Republican

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Jan 1, 1929

Dec 31, 1932

Republican

Herbert H. Lehman

Jan 1, 1933

Dec 3, 1942

Democratic

Charles Poletti

Dec 3, 1942

Dec 31, 1942

Democratic

Thomas E. Dewey

Jan 1, 1955

Dec 31, 1954

Republican

W. Averell Harriman

Jan 1, 1955

Dec 31, 1958

Republican

Nelson Rockefeller

Jan 1, 1959

Dec 18, 1973

Republican

Malcolm Wilson

Jan 1, 1959

Dec 31, 1974

Republican

Hugh Carey

Jan 1, 1975

Dec 31, 1982

Democratic

Mario Cuomo

Jan 1, 1983

Dec 31, 1994

Democratic

George Pataki

Jan 1, 1995

Dec 31, 2006

Republican

Eliot Spitzer

Jan 1, 2007

Mar 17, 2008

Democratic

David Paterson

Mar 17, 2008

Dec 31, 2010

Democratic

Andrew Cuomo

Jan 1, 2011

Aug 23, 2021

Democratic

Kathy Hochul

Aug 24, 2021

-

Democratic

In summary of the data presented above, the longest-serving governor was George Clinton, who took the office first on July 30, 1777.

He administered for seven terms in two different periods, totaling just under 21 years in office.

18 of those years were consecutive. 

Not only that but Clinton also administered for the lengthiest consecutive period in office for a New York governor.

While Charles Poletti had the shortest term, he served only 29 days following the resignation of the previous governor, Herbert H. Lehman in 1942.

The first African American governor of New York was David Paterson. 

He was also the first legally blind governor. He is the fourth African American to hold the office of governor in the United States. 

The current governor is Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is the state's first female governor. She  assumed the office on August 24, 2021 after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo
