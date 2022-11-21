List of Governors of New York: Find out what they do

The governor of New York, heads the government of the U.S. state of New York. They also head the executive branch of New York's state government. Along with that the Governor fills in the shoes of commander-in-chief of the state's military forces

Their duty is to enforce state laws and convene the New York State Legislature, the power to either approve or veto bills passed by the legislature.

Along with that to grant pardons, except in cases of treason and impeachment.

In total Fifty-seven people have fulfilled the role of a state governor, where four of whom served non-consecutive terms including; George Clinton, DeWitt Clinton, Horatio Seymour, and Al Smith.

Kathy Hochul has been the only female to be governor of New York so far.

List of Governors of New York

Governor Term Start Term End Party George Clinton Jul 30, 1777 Jun 30, 1795 Democratic– Republican John Jay Jul 1, 1795 Jun 30, 1801 Federalist George Clinton Jul 1, 1801 Jun 30, 1804 Democratic– Republican Morgan Lewis Jul 1, 1804 Jun 30, 1807 Democratic– Republican Daniel D. Tompkins Jul 1, 1807 Feb 24, 1817 Democratic– Republican John Tayler (Acting) Feb 24, 1817 Jun 30, 1817 Democratic– Republican DeWitt Clinton Jul 1, 1817 Dec 31, 1822 Democratic– Republican Joseph C. Yates Jan 1, 1823 Dec 31, 1824 Democratic– Republican DeWitt Clinton Jan 1, 1825 Feb 11, 1828 Democratic– Republican Nathaniel Pitcher Feb 11, 1828 Dec 31, 1828 Democratic– Republican Martin Van Buren Jan 1, 1829 Mar 12, 1829 Democratic Enos T. Throop Mar 12, 1829 Dec 31, 1832 Democratic William L. Marcy Jan 1, 1833 Dec 31, 1838 Democratic William H. Seward Jan 1, 1839 Dec 31, 1842 Whig William C. Bouck Jan 1, 1843 Dec 31, 1844 Democratic Silas Wright Jan 1, 1845 Dec 31, 1846 Democratic John Young Jan 1, 1847 Dec 31, 1848 Whig Hamilton Fish Jan 1, 1849 Dec 31, 1850 Whig Washington Hunt Jan 1, 1851 Dec 31, 1852 Whig Horatio Seymour Jan 1, 1853 Dec 31, 1854 Democratic Myron H. Clark Jan 1, 1855 Dec 31, 1856 Whig (fusion) John A. King Jan 1, 1857 Dec 31, 1858 Republican Edwin D. Morgan Jan 1, 1859 Dec 31, 1862 Republican Horatio Seymour Jan 1, 1863 Dec 31, 1864 Democratic Reuben Fenton Jan 1, 1865 Dec 31, 1868 Union John T. Hoffman Jan 1, 1869 Dec 31, 1872 Democratic John Adams Dix Jan 1, 1873 Dec 31, 1874 Republican Samuel J. Tilden Jan 1, 1875 Dec 31, 1876 Democratic Lucius Robinson Jan 1, 1877 Dec 31, 1879 Democratic Alonzo B. Cornell Jan 1, 1880



Dec 31, 1882 Republican Grover Cleveland Jan 1, 1883 Jan 6, 1885 Democratic David B. Hill Jan 6, 1885 Dec 31, 1891 Democratic Roswell P. Flower Jan 1, 1892 Dec 31, 1894 Democratic Levi P. Morton Jan 1, 1895 Dec 31, 1896 Republican Frank S. Black Jan 1, 1897 Dec 31, 1898 Republican Theodore Roosevelt Jan 1, 1899 Dec 31, 1900 Republican Benjamin Odell Jan 1, 1901 Dec 31, 1904 Republican Frank W. Higgins Jan 1, 1905 Dec 31, 1906 Republican Charles Evans Hughes January 1, 1907 Oct 6, 1910 Republican Horace White Oct 6, 1910 Dec 31, 1910 Republican John Alden Dix Jan 1, 1911 Dec 31, 1912 Democratic William Sulzer Jan 1, 1913 Oct 17, 1913 Democratic Martin H. Glynn Oct 17, 1913 Dec 31, 1914 Democratic Charles Seymour Whitman Jan 1, 1915 Dec 31, 1914 Democratic Al Smith Jan 1, 1923 Dec 31, 1920 Democratic Nathan L. Miller Jan 1, 1921 Dec 31, 1922 Republican Franklin D. Roosevelt Jan 1, 1929 Dec 31, 1932 Republican Herbert H. Lehman Jan 1, 1933 Dec 3, 1942 Democratic Charles Poletti Dec 3, 1942 Dec 31, 1942 Democratic Thomas E. Dewey Jan 1, 1955 Dec 31, 1954 Republican W. Averell Harriman Jan 1, 1955 Dec 31, 1958 Republican Nelson Rockefeller Jan 1, 1959 Dec 18, 1973 Republican Malcolm Wilson Jan 1, 1959 Dec 31, 1974 Republican Hugh Carey Jan 1, 1975 Dec 31, 1982 Democratic Mario Cuomo Jan 1, 1983 Dec 31, 1994 Democratic George Pataki Jan 1, 1995 Dec 31, 2006 Republican Eliot Spitzer Jan 1, 2007 Mar 17, 2008 Democratic David Paterson Mar 17, 2008 Dec 31, 2010 Democratic Andrew Cuomo Jan 1, 2011 Aug 23, 2021 Democratic Kathy Hochul Aug 24, 2021 - Democratic

In summary of the data presented above, the longest-serving governor was George Clinton, who took the office first on July 30, 1777.

He administered for seven terms in two different periods, totaling just under 21 years in office.

18 of those years were consecutive.

Not only that but Clinton also administered for the lengthiest consecutive period in office for a New York governor.

While Charles Poletti had the shortest term, he served only 29 days following the resignation of the previous governor, Herbert H. Lehman in 1942.

The first African American governor of New York was David Paterson.

He was also the first legally blind governor. He is the fourth African American to hold the office of governor in the United States.

The current governor is Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is the state's first female governor. She assumed the office on August 24, 2021 after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo