List of Governors of New York: Find out what they do
The governor of New York, heads the government of the U.S. state of New York. They also head the executive branch of New York's state government. Along with that the Governor fills in the shoes of commander-in-chief of the state's military forces
Their duty is to enforce state laws and convene the New York State Legislature, the power to either approve or veto bills passed by the legislature.
Along with that to grant pardons, except in cases of treason and impeachment.
In total Fifty-seven people have fulfilled the role of a state governor, where four of whom served non-consecutive terms including; George Clinton, DeWitt Clinton, Horatio Seymour, and Al Smith.
Kathy Hochul has been the only female to be governor of New York so far.
ALSO READ:
List of new Cabinet Ministers of India 2022: Check the updated list with Portfolio
List of all Presidents of India from 1947 to 2022
List of Governors of New York
|
Governor
|
Term Start
|
Term End
|
Party
|
George Clinton
|
Jul 30, 1777
|
Jun 30, 1795
|
Democratic– Republican
|
John Jay
|
Jul 1, 1795
|
Jun 30, 1801
|
Federalist
|
George Clinton
|
Jul 1, 1801
|
Jun 30, 1804
|
Democratic– Republican
|
Morgan Lewis
|
Jul 1, 1804
|
Jun 30, 1807
|
Democratic– Republican
|
Daniel D. Tompkins
|
Jul 1, 1807
|
Feb 24, 1817
|
Democratic– Republican
|
John Tayler (Acting)
|
Feb 24, 1817
|
Jun 30, 1817
|
Democratic– Republican
|
DeWitt Clinton
|
Jul 1, 1817
|
Dec 31, 1822
|
Democratic– Republican
|
Joseph C. Yates
|
Jan 1, 1823
|
Dec 31, 1824
|
Democratic– Republican
|
DeWitt Clinton
|
Jan 1, 1825
|
Feb 11, 1828
|
Democratic– Republican
|
Nathaniel Pitcher
|
Feb 11, 1828
|
Dec 31, 1828
|
Democratic– Republican
|
Martin Van Buren
|
Jan 1, 1829
|
Mar 12, 1829
|
Democratic
|
Enos T. Throop
|
Mar 12, 1829
|
Dec 31, 1832
|
Democratic
|
William L. Marcy
|
Jan 1, 1833
|
Dec 31, 1838
|
Democratic
|
William H. Seward
|
Jan 1, 1839
|
Dec 31, 1842
|
Whig
|
William C. Bouck
|
Jan 1, 1843
|
Dec 31, 1844
|
Democratic
|
Silas Wright
|
Jan 1, 1845
|
Dec 31, 1846
|
Democratic
|
John Young
|
Jan 1, 1847
|
Dec 31, 1848
|
Whig
|
Hamilton Fish
|
Jan 1, 1849
|
Dec 31, 1850
|
Whig
|
Washington Hunt
|
Jan 1, 1851
|
Dec 31, 1852
|
Whig
|
Horatio Seymour
|
Jan 1, 1853
|
Dec 31, 1854
|
Democratic
|
Myron H. Clark
|
Jan 1, 1855
|
Dec 31, 1856
|
Whig (fusion)
|
John A. King
|
Jan 1, 1857
|
Dec 31, 1858
|
Republican
|
Edwin D. Morgan
|
Jan 1, 1859
|
Dec 31, 1862
|
Republican
|
Horatio Seymour
|
Jan 1, 1863
|
Dec 31, 1864
|
Democratic
|
Reuben Fenton
|
Jan 1, 1865
|
Dec 31, 1868
|
Union
|
John T. Hoffman
|
Jan 1, 1869
|
Dec 31, 1872
|
Democratic
|
John Adams Dix
|
Jan 1, 1873
|
Dec 31, 1874
|
Republican
|
Samuel J. Tilden
|
Jan 1, 1875
|
Dec 31, 1876
|
Democratic
|
Lucius Robinson
|
Jan 1, 1877
|
Dec 31, 1879
|
Democratic
|
Alonzo B. Cornell
|
Jan 1, 1880
|
Dec 31, 1882
|
Republican
|
Grover Cleveland
|
Jan 1, 1883
|
Jan 6, 1885
|
Democratic
|
David B. Hill
|
Jan 6, 1885
|
Dec 31, 1891
|
Democratic
|
Roswell P. Flower
|
Jan 1, 1892
|
Dec 31, 1894
|
Democratic
|
Levi P. Morton
|
Jan 1, 1895
|
Dec 31, 1896
|
Republican
|
Frank S. Black
|
Jan 1, 1897
|
Dec 31, 1898
|
Republican
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|
Jan 1, 1899
|
Dec 31, 1900
|
Republican
|
Benjamin Odell
|
Jan 1, 1901
|
Dec 31, 1904
|
Republican
|
Frank W. Higgins
|
Jan 1, 1905
|
Dec 31, 1906
|
Republican
|
Charles Evans Hughes
|
January 1, 1907
|
Oct 6, 1910
|
Republican
|
Horace White
|
Oct 6, 1910
|
Dec 31, 1910
|
Republican
|
John Alden Dix
|
Jan 1, 1911
|
Dec 31, 1912
|
Democratic
|
William Sulzer
|
Jan 1, 1913
|
Oct 17, 1913
|
Democratic
|
Martin H. Glynn
|
Oct 17, 1913
|
Dec 31, 1914
|
Democratic
|
Charles Seymour Whitman
|
Jan 1, 1915
|
Dec 31, 1914
|
Democratic
|
Al Smith
|
Jan 1, 1923
|
Dec 31, 1920
|
Democratic
|
Nathan L. Miller
|
Jan 1, 1921
|
Dec 31, 1922
|
Republican
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt
|
Jan 1, 1929
|
Dec 31, 1932
|
Republican
|
Herbert H. Lehman
|
Jan 1, 1933
|
Dec 3, 1942
|
Democratic
|
Charles Poletti
|
Dec 3, 1942
|
Dec 31, 1942
|
Democratic
|
Thomas E. Dewey
|
Jan 1, 1955
|
Dec 31, 1954
|
Republican
|
W. Averell Harriman
|
Jan 1, 1955
|
Dec 31, 1958
|
Republican
|
Nelson Rockefeller
|
Jan 1, 1959
|
Dec 18, 1973
|
Republican
|
Malcolm Wilson
|
Jan 1, 1959
|
Dec 31, 1974
|
Republican
|
Hugh Carey
|
Jan 1, 1975
|
Dec 31, 1982
|
Democratic
|
Mario Cuomo
|
Jan 1, 1983
|
Dec 31, 1994
|
Democratic
|
George Pataki
|
Jan 1, 1995
|
Dec 31, 2006
|
Republican
|
Eliot Spitzer
|
Jan 1, 2007
|
Mar 17, 2008
|
Democratic
|
David Paterson
|
Mar 17, 2008
|
Dec 31, 2010
|
Democratic
|
Andrew Cuomo
|
Jan 1, 2011
|
Aug 23, 2021
|
Democratic
|
Kathy Hochul
|
Aug 24, 2021
|
-
|
Democratic
In summary of the data presented above, the longest-serving governor was George Clinton, who took the office first on July 30, 1777.
He administered for seven terms in two different periods, totaling just under 21 years in office.
18 of those years were consecutive.
Not only that but Clinton also administered for the lengthiest consecutive period in office for a New York governor.
While Charles Poletti had the shortest term, he served only 29 days following the resignation of the previous governor, Herbert H. Lehman in 1942.
The first African American governor of New York was David Paterson.
He was also the first legally blind governor. He is the fourth African American to hold the office of governor in the United States.
The current governor is Democrat Kathy Hochul, who is the state's first female governor. She assumed the office on August 24, 2021 after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo