List of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (1952-2022)

Himachal Pradesh is a state in the Himalayas in northern India. To date, it is governed by a total of 16 chief ministers. Check the complete list here.
Himachal Pradesh was elevated to the status of a Part C state in 1951 and placed under the administration of a Lt. Governor and a 36-member Legislative Assembly.30 former princely states were combined on April 15, 1948, to form the Chief Commissioner's Province of Himachal Pradesh.  In 1952, the first elections for the Assembly were held. With 24 seats, the Indian National Congress was able to form a coalition government with Yashwant Singh Parmar.

Another part-C State, Bilaspur, was combined with Himachal Pradesh in 1954. It became a Union Territory in 1956 and was given a limited-authority territorial council and a lieutenant governor.

List of Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh (1952-2022)

S.No

Name

From

To

Tenure

Party

1

Yashwant Singh Parmar

08 Mar 1952

31 Oct 1956

4 Years 237 Days

INC

2

Yashwant Singh Parmar

01 Jul 1963

28 Jan 1977

13 Years 211 Days

INC

3

Thakur Ram Lal

28 Jan 1977

30 Apr 1977

92 Days

INC

4

President’s Rule

30 Apr 1977

22 Jun 1977

53 days

N/A

5

Shanta Kumar

22 Jun 1977

14 Feb 1980

2 years, 237 days

Janata Party

6

Thakur Ram lal

14 Feb 1980

07 Apr 1983

3 years, 52 days

INC

7

Virbhadra Singh

08 Apr 1983

08 Mar 1985

1 Year, 335 Days

INC

8

Virbhadra Singh

08 March 1985

05 Mar 1990

5years, 331 days

INC

9

Shanta Kumar

05 Marc 1990

15 Dec 1992

2 years, 285 Days

BJP

10

President’s Rule

15 Dec 1992

03 Dec 1993

353 Days

N/A

11

Virbhadra Singh

03 Dec 1993

23 Mar 1998

4 years, 110 Days

INC

12

Prem Kumar Dhumal

24 Mar 1998

05 Mar 2003

4 years, 346 days

BJP

13

Virbhadra Singh

6 Mar 2007

30 Dec 2007

4 years, 299 days

INC

14

Prem Kumar Dhumal

30 Dec 2007

25 Dec 2012

4 years, 361 days

BJP

15

Virbhadra Singh

25 Dec 2012

27 Dec 2017

5 years, 2 days

INC

16

Jai RamThakur

27 Dec 2012

Incumbent

4 years, 342 days

BJp

FYI, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results will be made public on December 8. On November 12, voting for the Assembly Elections was conducted. The voter turnout was 74%, which is slightly lower than it was for the 2017 election when it was 75.6%.

