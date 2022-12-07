List of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (1952-2022)

Himachal Pradesh was elevated to the status of a Part C state in 1951 and placed under the administration of a Lt. Governor and a 36-member Legislative Assembly.30 former princely states were combined on April 15, 1948, to form the Chief Commissioner's Province of Himachal Pradesh. In 1952, the first elections for the Assembly were held. With 24 seats, the Indian National Congress was able to form a coalition government with Yashwant Singh Parmar.

Another part-C State, Bilaspur, was combined with Himachal Pradesh in 1954. It became a Union Territory in 1956 and was given a limited-authority territorial council and a lieutenant governor.

S.No Name From To Tenure Party 1 Yashwant Singh Parmar 08 Mar 1952 31 Oct 1956 4 Years 237 Days INC 2 Yashwant Singh Parmar 01 Jul 1963 28 Jan 1977 13 Years 211 Days INC 3 Thakur Ram Lal 28 Jan 1977 30 Apr 1977 92 Days INC 4 President’s Rule 30 Apr 1977 22 Jun 1977 53 days N/A 5 Shanta Kumar 22 Jun 1977 14 Feb 1980 2 years, 237 days Janata Party 6 Thakur Ram lal 14 Feb 1980 07 Apr 1983 3 years, 52 days INC 7 Virbhadra Singh 08 Apr 1983 08 Mar 1985 1 Year, 335 Days INC 8 Virbhadra Singh 08 March 1985 05 Mar 1990 5years, 331 days INC 9 Shanta Kumar 05 Marc 1990 15 Dec 1992 2 years, 285 Days BJP 10 President’s Rule 15 Dec 1992 03 Dec 1993 353 Days N/A 11 Virbhadra Singh 03 Dec 1993 23 Mar 1998 4 years, 110 Days INC 12 Prem Kumar Dhumal 24 Mar 1998 05 Mar 2003 4 years, 346 days BJP 13 Virbhadra Singh 6 Mar 2007 30 Dec 2007 4 years, 299 days INC 14 Prem Kumar Dhumal 30 Dec 2007 25 Dec 2012 4 years, 361 days BJP 15 Virbhadra Singh 25 Dec 2012 27 Dec 2017 5 years, 2 days INC 16 Jai RamThakur 27 Dec 2012 Incumbent 4 years, 342 days BJp

FYI, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results will be made public on December 8. On November 12, voting for the Assembly Elections was conducted. The voter turnout was 74%, which is slightly lower than it was for the 2017 election when it was 75.6%.

