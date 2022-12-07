List of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (1952-2022)
Himachal Pradesh was elevated to the status of a Part C state in 1951 and placed under the administration of a Lt. Governor and a 36-member Legislative Assembly.30 former princely states were combined on April 15, 1948, to form the Chief Commissioner's Province of Himachal Pradesh. In 1952, the first elections for the Assembly were held. With 24 seats, the Indian National Congress was able to form a coalition government with Yashwant Singh Parmar.
Another part-C State, Bilaspur, was combined with Himachal Pradesh in 1954. It became a Union Territory in 1956 and was given a limited-authority territorial council and a lieutenant governor.
List of Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh (1952-2022)
|
S.No
|
Name
|
From
|
To
|
Tenure
|
Party
|
1
|
Yashwant Singh Parmar
|
08 Mar 1952
|
31 Oct 1956
|
4 Years 237 Days
|
INC
|
2
|
Yashwant Singh Parmar
|
01 Jul 1963
|
28 Jan 1977
|
13 Years 211 Days
|
INC
|
3
|
Thakur Ram Lal
|
28 Jan 1977
|
30 Apr 1977
|
92 Days
|
INC
|
4
|
President’s Rule
|
30 Apr 1977
|
22 Jun 1977
|
53 days
|
N/A
|
5
|
Shanta Kumar
|
22 Jun 1977
|
14 Feb 1980
|
2 years, 237 days
|
Janata Party
|
6
|
Thakur Ram lal
|
14 Feb 1980
|
07 Apr 1983
|
3 years, 52 days
|
INC
|
7
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
08 Apr 1983
|
08 Mar 1985
|
1 Year, 335 Days
|
INC
|
8
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
08 March 1985
|
05 Mar 1990
|
5years, 331 days
|
INC
|
9
|
Shanta Kumar
|
05 Marc 1990
|
15 Dec 1992
|
2 years, 285 Days
|
BJP
|
10
|
President’s Rule
|
15 Dec 1992
|
03 Dec 1993
|
353 Days
|
N/A
|
11
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
03 Dec 1993
|
23 Mar 1998
|
4 years, 110 Days
|
INC
|
12
|
Prem Kumar Dhumal
|
24 Mar 1998
|
05 Mar 2003
|
4 years, 346 days
|
BJP
|
13
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
6 Mar 2007
|
30 Dec 2007
|
4 years, 299 days
|
INC
|
14
|
Prem Kumar Dhumal
|
30 Dec 2007
|
25 Dec 2012
|
4 years, 361 days
|
BJP
|
15
|
Virbhadra Singh
|
25 Dec 2012
|
27 Dec 2017
|
5 years, 2 days
|
INC
|
16
|
Jai RamThakur
|
27 Dec 2012
|
Incumbent
|
4 years, 342 days
|
BJp
FYI, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 results will be made public on December 8. On November 12, voting for the Assembly Elections was conducted. The voter turnout was 74%, which is slightly lower than it was for the 2017 election when it was 75.6%.
