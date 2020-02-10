Delhi got the status of a special state from the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act,1991. It declared Delhi as a National Capital Territory and the Lieutenant Governor was nominated as the Administrator of Delhi.

The first Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was Aditya Nath Jha (an ICS) while the first Chief Minister of Delhi was MR. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav.

Delhi, a union territory is one of the 9 Union Territories in India. The Chief Minister of Delhi is the chief executive of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The Chief Minister of this UT is appointed by the President of India on the advice of Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

Delhi is the only third Union Territory of India that has the Chief Minister as its chief executive. Other UTs with Legislative Assembly are Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

List of all Chief Ministers of Delhi;

Facts about the Chief Minister of Delhi

1. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash was the First CM of Delhi.

2. Late Sushma Swaraj was the first female Chief Minister of Delhi.

3. Sheila Dikshit is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She was Chief Minister of Delhi for 15 years, 25 days, dated from 3 December 1998 to 28 December 2013.

So this was the list of all the Chief Ministers of Delhi till date. The result of the seventh assembly elections will be released on 11th February. So very soon Delhi will have a new Chief Minister.

