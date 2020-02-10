Search

List of all Chief Ministers of Delhi

The first Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi was Mr.Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav. He was sworn in as the CM on 17 March 1952 and remained on the post for 2 years and 332 days. Delhi is a Union territory with 70 seats in state Legislative Assembly.
Feb 10, 2020 19:18 IST
Former Chief Ministers of Delhi
Delhi got the status of a special state from the 69th Constitutional Amendment Act,1991. It declared Delhi as a National Capital Territory and the Lieutenant Governor was nominated as the Administrator of Delhi. 

The first Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was Aditya Nath Jha (an ICS) while the first Chief Minister of Delhi was MR. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Yadav.

Delhi, a union territory is one of the 9 Union Territories in India. The Chief Minister of Delhi is the chief executive of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The Chief Minister of this UT is appointed by the President of India on the advice of Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. 

Delhi is the only third Union Territory of India that has the Chief Minister as its chief executive. Other UTs with Legislative Assembly are Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

List of all Chief Ministers of Delhi;

Chief Minister

Tenure

Party

1. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash

17 March 1952  to 12 February 1955

Indian National Congress (INC)

2. Gurmukh Nihal Singh

12 February 1955 to 1 November 1956

Indian National Congress (INC)

President's Rule

1956 to 93

3. Madan Lal Khurana

2 December 1993 to 26 February 1996

Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Sahib Singh Verma

26 February 1996 to 12 October 1998

Bharatiya Janata Party

5. Sushma Swaraj 

 

12 October 1998 to 3 December 1998

Bharatiya Janata Party

6. Sheila Dikshit

 

3 December 1998 to 1 December 2003

1 December 2003 to 29 November 2008

29 November 2008 to 28 December 2013

Indian National Congress (INC)

Indian National Congress (INC)

Indian National Congress (INC)

7. Arvind Kejriwal

28 December 2013 to 14 February 2014

Aam Aadmi Party

President's rule

14 February 2014 to 14 February 2015

…..

7. Arvind Kejriwal

 14 February 2015…. Incumbent

Aam Aadmi Party

Facts about the Chief Minister of Delhi

1. Chaudhary Brahm Prakash was the First CM of Delhi.

2. Late Sushma Swaraj was the first female Chief Minister of Delhi.

3. Sheila Dikshit is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi. She was Chief Minister of Delhi for 15 years, 25 days, dated from 3 December 1998 to 28 December 2013.

So this was the list of all the Chief Ministers of Delhi till date. The result of the seventh assembly elections will be released on 11th February. So very soon Delhi will have a new Chief Minister.

