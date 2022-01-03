List of important Organic Compounds
List of important Organic Compounds: An organic compound is a member of a large class of gaseous, liquid, or solid chemical compounds whose molecules contain carbon. Organic molecules are used by human beings in a number of ways in foods, pharmaceuticals, fuels etc.
Organic Compound
Uses of Organic Compound
Methane
Black in colour, used in making motor tyres and printing ink, production of light and energy, making methyl alcohol, formaldehyde and chloroform etc.
Butane
In its liquid state, it is used as LPG fuel.
Ethylene
It is used in fruit ripening and fruits preservation, mustard gas, and in the form of anaesthesia, in oxy-ethylene flame.
Acetylene
In producing light, oxy-ethylene flame, in the form of Marcelin anaesthesia, in making neoprene (artificial rubber), in artificial ripening etc.
Polythene
It is used for producing electrical resistance in wires and cables, in making layers in the cap of the bottle in the production of non-crackable bottles, pipes, buckets etc.
Polystyrene
Is used for the production of caps of bottles of acid, in making the body of the accumulator cells etc.
Ethyl bromine
It is for making local anaesthesia.
Chloroform
In surgical operation as anaesthesia, in form of a solvent of rubber, fat, lac etc, as insecticide etc.
Methyl alcohol
In making methylated spirit, artificial colour, varnish and polish, mixing with petrol and utilised as a fuel of engines etc.
Firmament
In making medicine of throats in making chewing tablets.
Ethyl alcohol
It is used for making wine and other alcoholic drinking stuff, tincture, varnish and polish, in the form of solvents, in methylated spirit, in artificial colours in perfumes and scent of fruits, in transparent soaps, in spirit lamps and stoves, in the form of fuel of motor vehicle in cleaning the wound, in the form of insecticide etc.
Glycerol
It is used for making nitro-glycerine, in cleaning the components of watches, in ink of stamp, in shoes polish and cosmetics, in transparent soaps, in pain reliever medicines of any fractured part of the body organs, in sweets, wine and fruits preservation etc.
Formaldehyde
In making insecticides, in fixation of gelatine film on the photographic plates, in making waterproof cloths by mixing it with eggs exterior whitely part etc.
Acetaldehyde
In making colour medicines, in manufacturing meta acetaldehyde medicine used in sleeping, in the production of plastics.
Acetone
In making varnish, cordite, clodian cellulose, artificial silk, synthetic rubber, sulphone, chloretone, chloroform, iodoform etc. as medicines etc.
Formic acid
In making insecticide, preservation of fruits juices, in trade of leather, rubber etc.
Acetic acid
As laboratory’s reagent, in the form of vinegar, in making sauces and jelly etc.
Acetyl chloride
In making acetamide, acetic anhydride etc.
Acetic anhydride
In the colour industry, in the manufacturing of medicine like aspirin, in making artificial or synthetic silk from cellulose etc.
Acetamide
In softening leather, cloth and in misting pulp and paper.
Ethyl acetate
In making medicines, artificial perfumes etc.
Urea
In the form of fertilizer, in making formaldehyde and urea plastic, medicines etc.
Oxalic acid
In colouration and printing cloths, in making the colour of ink and coaltar, in the bleaching of leather, in cleaning the spot of ink by its 10 % solution etc.
Glucose
In making different types of wine, in sweets and preservation of fruits juices, medicines like gluconate etc.
Benzene
In the form of solvent, in dry cleaning, by mixing it with petrol and used as fuel of engines etc.
Toluene
In the dry cleaning, in the form of solvent, in the production of medicines, in making of explosives etc.
Chloro benzene
In the manufacturing of aniline, phenol etc.
Nitro benzene
In the production of soaps in the form of mirbane oil, in making polishes etc.
Aniline
In the trade of colours, in manufacturing of drugs etc.
Phenol
In the production of carbolic soap, in the form of insecticide, in Bakelite, in predestine, aspirin, celolal etc.
Benzaldehyde
In the colour industry, in the manufacturing of perfumes etc.
Benzoic acid
In the making drugs, preservation of fruits juices etc.
Benzene Sulphonic acid
In the production of saccharin, in the production of solute colour, in making sulpha drugs etc.
Ether
As anaesthesia, solvent, coolant, in the production of alcohol etc...
Carbon-tetrachloride
In the form of a fire extinguisher.
Urotropin
In the treatment of urological diseases.
Gammexene
In the form of germicide/ insecticide
Alkanes consist of chemicals like propane, octane, and methane which are extensively used as fuels in automobile gasoline and home heating/cooking fuel.
Alcohols include chemicals such as ethanol and isopropanol which are used as antiseptics and ethanol is a staple of the beverage industry (beer/wine).
Carboxylic acids include a wide variety of chemicals including pharmaceuticals. Aspirin, one of the oldest commercial drugs, contains carboxylic acid.