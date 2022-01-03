List of important Organic Compounds

Organic Compound Uses of Organic Compound

Methane Black in colour, used in making motor tyres and printing ink, production of light and energy, making methyl alcohol, formaldehyde and chloroform etc.

Butane In its liquid state, it is used as LPG fuel.

Ethylene It is used in fruit ripening and fruits preservation, mustard gas, and in the form of anaesthesia, in oxy-ethylene flame.

Acetylene In producing light, oxy-ethylene flame, in the form of Marcelin anaesthesia, in making neoprene (artificial rubber), in artificial ripening etc.

Polythene It is used for producing electrical resistance in wires and cables, in making layers in the cap of the bottle in the production of non-crackable bottles, pipes, buckets etc.

Polystyrene Is used for the production of caps of bottles of acid, in making the body of the accumulator cells etc.

Ethyl bromine It is for making local anaesthesia.

Chloroform In surgical operation as anaesthesia, in form of a solvent of rubber, fat, lac etc, as insecticide etc.

Methyl alcohol In making methylated spirit, artificial colour, varnish and polish, mixing with petrol and utilised as a fuel of engines etc.

Firmament In making medicine of throats in making chewing tablets.

Ethyl alcohol It is used for making wine and other alcoholic drinking stuff, tincture, varnish and polish, in the form of solvents, in methylated spirit, in artificial colours in perfumes and scent of fruits, in transparent soaps, in spirit lamps and stoves, in the form of fuel of motor vehicle in cleaning the wound, in the form of insecticide etc.

Glycerol It is used for making nitro-glycerine, in cleaning the components of watches, in ink of stamp, in shoes polish and cosmetics, in transparent soaps, in pain reliever medicines of any fractured part of the body organs, in sweets, wine and fruits preservation etc.

Formaldehyde In making insecticides, in fixation of gelatine film on the photographic plates, in making waterproof cloths by mixing it with eggs exterior whitely part etc.

Acetaldehyde In making colour medicines, in manufacturing meta acetaldehyde medicine used in sleeping, in the production of plastics.

Acetone In making varnish, cordite, clodian cellulose, artificial silk, synthetic rubber, sulphone, chloretone, chloroform, iodoform etc. as medicines etc.

Formic acid In making insecticide, preservation of fruits juices, in trade of leather, rubber etc.

Acetic acid As laboratory’s reagent, in the form of vinegar, in making sauces and jelly etc.

Acetyl chloride In making acetamide, acetic anhydride etc.

Acetic anhydride In the colour industry, in the manufacturing of medicine like aspirin, in making artificial or synthetic silk from cellulose etc.

Acetamide In softening leather, cloth and in misting pulp and paper.

Ethyl acetate In making medicines, artificial perfumes etc.

Urea In the form of fertilizer, in making formaldehyde and urea plastic, medicines etc.

Oxalic acid In colouration and printing cloths, in making the colour of ink and coaltar, in the bleaching of leather, in cleaning the spot of ink by its 10 % solution etc.

Glucose In making different types of wine, in sweets and preservation of fruits juices, medicines like gluconate etc.

Benzene In the form of solvent, in dry cleaning, by mixing it with petrol and used as fuel of engines etc.

Toluene In the dry cleaning, in the form of solvent, in the production of medicines, in making of explosives etc.

Chloro benzene In the manufacturing of aniline, phenol etc.

Nitro benzene In the production of soaps in the form of mirbane oil, in making polishes etc.

Aniline In the trade of colours, in manufacturing of drugs etc.

Phenol In the production of carbolic soap, in the form of insecticide, in Bakelite, in predestine, aspirin, celolal etc.

Benzaldehyde In the colour industry, in the manufacturing of perfumes etc.

Benzoic acid In the making drugs, preservation of fruits juices etc.

Benzene Sulphonic acid In the production of saccharin, in the production of solute colour, in making sulpha drugs etc.

Ether As anaesthesia, solvent, coolant, in the production of alcohol etc...

Carbon-tetrachloride In the form of a fire extinguisher.

Urotropin In the treatment of urological diseases.