List of Indian Philanthropists under Asia’s 2022 Heroes of Philanthropy by Forbes

The annual list of the top philanthropists in the area who have shown a strong personal commitment to causes like education and the environment was published by Forbes in its 16th edition.

The unranked list showcases specific altruists in the Asia-Pacific region who contribute from their own wealth and devote their time and energy to particular causes. With the exception of privately held businesses where the individual is a majority owner, we do not include corporate philanthropy.

List of Indian Philanthropists under Asia’s 2022 Heroes of Philanthropy

The list is kept to a selected group of 15, with nine new entrants on this year’s list.

Gautam Adani

Chairman, Adani Group

India's richest man, Gautam Adani, is at the top. When he turned 60 in June, he made a donation of 600 billion rupees ($7.7 billion), making him one of India's most generous philanthropists. The funds will be used for skill development, education, and healthcare.

Shiv Nadar

Cofounder, HCL Technologies

Shiv Nadar, a self-made billionaire, and philanthropist, is listed in the fifth spot on the list and is one of India's top donors. Through the self-named Shiv Nadar Foundation, he has donated nearly $1 billion of his wealth over a number of decades to various social causes. He gave the foundation 11.6 billion rupees ($142 million) this year. He started the foundation in 1994 with the intention of empowering people through education and establishing an equitable, merit-based society.

Ashok Soota

Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies

Ashok Soota, a tech magnate who ranks eighth, has promised to donate 6 billion rupees (roughly $75 million) to a medical research trust he established in April 2021 to study aging and neurological disorders. He invested 2 billion rupees to launch SKAN, which stands for scientific knowledge for aging and neurological disorders, and later tripled that sum. He also purchased land for the organization's headquarters close to Bangalore.

