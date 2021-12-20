List of Most Scenic Train Journeys in India: With the changing trend of taking flights, many still encompass a train expedition just to admire the captivating and diverse landscapes as the train passes through towns and villages, narrow valleys, wide seas, and steep mountain slopes.

The whistle of the train takes us back in time when we were young and waited endlessly for the train to arrive. The bibliophiles would stack books/magazines to read all the way long while others would stock up with the snacks to munch. Believe it or not, the train journeys are still the same!

Grab your favorite beverage as we take you on a virtual ride to some of the most beautiful train journeys in India.

List of Most Scenic Train Journeys in India

1- Jammu – Baramulla aboard Kashmir Valley Railway

The Jammu – Baramulla route is one of the most picturesque as well as the most challenging railway routes across the country. Along with passing through the high earthquake intensity zone, and experiencing extreme weather conditions, you will be able to view mesmerizing Shivalik Ranges, valleys, and rivers.

2- Kalka – Shimla aboard Himalayan Queen

The train which was started to help the British officials travel to the summer capital of India, Shimla, now takes you on a thrilling ride from Kalka to Shimla. The journey will weave you through 20 railway stations, 800 bridges, 103 tunnels, and 900 curves. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met was shot on this legendary train.

3- Mettupalayam – Ooty Nilgiri aboard Mountain Railway

UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nilgiri Mountain Railway is one of the major tourist attractions in Ooty. While travelling from Mettupalayam to Ooty, the train moves along the steepest track in the Asian continent, a plethora of tunnels, bridges, forests, and curves in the Nilgiri Mountain. The iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song starring Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora was performed on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

4- Mumbai – Goa aboard Mandovi Express

The Mumbai-Goa train route traverse through the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, including the jaw-dropping Panvalnadi bridge. The route comprises numerous tunnels, streams, bridges, and lush green hills. Travel during the monsoon season to make the journey on this route a memorable one.

5- Matheran – Neral aboard Matheran Hill Railway

Enjoy the pollution-free ride on the zigzag route from Matheran to Neral on the only heritage railway in Maharashtra, Matheran Hill Railway. The train holds historical significance as the tracks were laid down by Akbar Peerbhoy between 1901 to 1907.

6- Vasco de Gama – Londa aboard Goa Express

Discover waterfalls, mountains, and dense green forests when travelling from Vasco de Gama to Londa. Witness the cascading beauty of one of the tallest waterfalls of India—Dudhsagar — aboard this train, along with the best views of the Konkan coast and the Western Ghats mountains.

7- New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling aboard Toy Train or the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

The tiny steam-operated toy train which has acquired the UNESCO World Heritage Status travels from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling and makes a 10-minute halt at the Batasia Loop. This is where you can get the most magnificent view of the snowcapped tip of mighty Kanchenjunga.

8- Jodhpur – Jaisalmer aboard Desert Queen

If you are among those who are fascinated by desert wildlife, the beauty of barren lands, sand dunes, and tribes, include the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer route on your bucket list. We promise you that the journey won’t be monotonous as you will witness the diversified topography with xerophytic vegetation, yellow soil, and much more.

9- Kanyakumari – Trivandrum aboard Island Express

This short train journey from Kanyakumari to Trivandrum takes you through breathtaking Tamil and Keralite architecture, and lush coconut groves. If you haven’t visited the majestic South, plan your next vacation on this route.

10- Ratnagiri – Mangalore aboard Konkan Railway

Witness the most majestic views of the mighty Western Ghats, river bridges, lakes, sharp bends, and waterfalls on your next ride from Mumbai to Goa. The Ratnagiri to Mangalore train route will leave you spellbound and hypnotized.

11- Mandapam – Rameswaram aboard Sethu Express

The Mandapam-Rameswaram railway route is among the most dangerous railway routes in the country as the train passes over the longest bridge of India, the Palk Strait, which is built over the sea. Besides the thrill and adventure, the bridge holds great significance as it is the only route that connects Pamban Island to mainland India.

12- New Jalpaiguri – Tinsukia aboard Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express

Plan your next vacation to Tinsukia to witness the vast stretches of paddy and tea plantations on both sides. From Tinsukia, take a passenger train to Ledo, to travel through mesmerizing landscapes before arriving at the end of the track where you can see what people are having in breakfast or brunch. The Tinsukia to Ledo segment is the easternmost tip of the railway.

13- Vishakhapatnam – Araku Valley aboard Visakhapatnam - Kirandul Special

While travelling to Araku Valley from Visakhapatnam, behold the majestic Eastern Ghats, coffee plantations through the highest Broad gauge railway station of Shimiliguda. It was started to transport minerals from Chhattisgarh to Vishakhapatnam.

14- Pune – Ernakulum aboard Poorna Express

The Pune-Ernakulum train route will take you through the Deccan plains, Western Ghats mountains, and majestic Dudhsagar falls where the iconic scene of Chennai Express was shot.

15- Bhubaneshwar – Brahmapur aboard Muzaffarpur Express

A bird watcher’s delight, the scenic Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur route has rich dense Malyadri on one side and Chilika lake on the other.

