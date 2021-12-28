List of National Security Advisor in India

Vikram Misri, former China envoy appointed as Deputy National Advisor (Dy NSA) in the National Security Council Secretariat. He will report to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) is the senior official on the National Security Council (NSC) of India. NSA is the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister of India on national and international security policy. Currently, Ajit Doval is the current NSA; he is pursuing his second term and gets the rank of Cabinet Minister in the current NDA government.

Before Ajit Doval; there were 4 persons have been appointed to the post of National Security Advisor. Mr. Brajesh Mishra; an Indian Foreign Service officer was the first national security officer in India appointed by the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in November 1998 who remained in office till 22 May 2004.

List of National Security Advisor

Name Tenure Prime Minister 1. Brajesh Mishra (IFS) November 1998 to 22 May 2004 Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2. J. N. Dixit (IFS) 23 May 2004 to 3 January 2005 Manmohan Singh 3. M. K. Narayanan (IPS) 3 January 2005 to 23 January 2010 Manmohan Singh 4. Shivshankar Menon (IFS) 24 January 2010 to 28 May 2014 Manmohan Singh 5. Ajit Doval (IPS) 30 May 2014, Incumbent Narendra Modi

The appointment of the NSA is done by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). This committee is headed by the Prime Minister of India.

Functions of National Security Advisor

The National Security Advisor (NSA) advises the Prime Minister of India on all matters relating to external & internal security threats to India.

The National Security Advisor (NSA) receives all intelligence reports and presents them before the Prime Minister. The NSA takes part in overseeing strategic and sensitive issues on behalf of the Prime Minister of India.

The NSA of India also serves as the Prime Minister's Special envoy with China as well as Pakistan and Israel on security affairs. You must have seen NSA accompanies the Prime Minister on official foreign and State visits.

The current NSA of India; Ajit Doval is given the rank of Cabinet Minister.

So, this was the complete list of National Security Advisors of India.

