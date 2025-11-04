List of 7 Oldest Newspapers in India

Newspapers have played a significant role in shaping India's history. Long before the internet or television, newspapers were the primary source of news and ideas. They informed people, sparked debates, and even helped in India's freedom struggle. Some of the oldest newspapers in India started in the 18th and 19th centuries. They were printed in English and Indian languages and were read by both Indians and the British. Do you know which is the oldest newspaper in India? It was first published in the late 1700s. Interestingly, it was handwritten at first and later printed. Another lesser-known fact is that it once faced a ban for criticising the British government. In this article, we'll take a look at seven of the oldest newspapers in India. We'll explore when they started, why they were important, and how they shaped public opinion. These papers are a window into India's past.

List of Oldest Newspapers in India The undisputed oldest continuously published newspaper in India, and indeed Asia, is the Mumbai Samachar. It was founded by the Parsi scholar Fardunjee Marzban and first published in Mumbai (then Bombay) on July 1, 1822. Originally named the Bombay Samachar, this Gujarati-English daily has maintained continuous publication for over two centuries, a remarkable feat in journalism history. While Hicky's Bengal Gazette (1780) holds the title of the first newspaper published in India, it was quickly shut down by the East India Company. The Mumbai Samachar's longevity and consistent publication make it the oldest existing newspaper in the country. Newspaper Year Founded Founder City Publication Status / Year Closed Hicky's Bengal Gazette 1780 James Augustus Hicky Calcutta Closed: March 30, 1782 (Suppressed by the East India Company) Calcutta Gazette 1784 Francis Gladwin Calcutta Closed: September 29, 1818 (Sold and ceased publication in favour of Calcutta Journal); however, a separate Government publication with the same name continued officially. Madras Courier 1785 Richard Johnson Madras (Chennai) Closed: 1821 (Faced challenges from competitors) Bombay Herald 1789 William Ashburner Bombay (Mumbai) Merged/Name Change: 1791 (Changed its name to the Bombay Gazette, which continued until the early 1900s). Bombay Courier 1790 Various Bombay (Mumbai) Merged: 1847 (Merged with the Bombay Telegraph to form the Telegraph and Courier). Mumbai Samachar 1822 Fardunjee Marzban Mumbai Still in Publication The Times of India 1838 Bennet & Coleman Bombay (Mumbai) Still in Publication Amrita Bazar Patrika 1868 Sisir & Moti Lal Ghose Jessore Closed: 1991 (After 123 years of publication) The Hindu 1878 G. Subramania Iyer Madras (Chennai) Still in Publication The Statesman 1818 British India Govt. Kolkata Still in Publication

1. Hicky's Bengal Gazette (1780) Hicky's Bengal Gazette is considered the first newspaper in India. Started in 1780 by James Augustus Hicky, it was published in Calcutta. This weekly paper gave local news and advertisements. It served mainly British soldiers and officials. The newspaper became popular fast, but was also controversial. It often criticised the British government, which led to trouble for Hicky. The paper was shut down in 1782 after Hicky was jailed. Although short-lived, it marked the beginning of journalism in India. It encouraged others to start their newspapers and helped lay the foundation for a free press in the country. 2. Calcutta Gazette (1784) The Calcutta Gazette was launched in 1784, just a few years after India's first newspaper. Francis Gladwin was its founder. It was a weekly publication and mainly carried official announcements, advertisements, and some local news. The Gazette played a key role in informing the public and connecting people in colonial India.

Both British officials read it and educated the locals. The paper was more reserved than its predecessor, focusing on government news. Over time, it helped set standards for other newspapers. The Calcutta Gazette was an essential source of information for nearly three decades. 3. Madras Courier (1785) Madras Courier started publication in Madras (now Chennai) in 1785. The founder was Richard Johnson, who set out to provide local news to British residents and government officials. The newspaper was filled with advertisements, public notices, and news relevant to the colonial administration. It was printed weekly, making it an easy source of updates for the public. Madras Courier was less critical of the government compared to Hicky's Bengal Gazette. The publication continued for several years and played an essential part in developing the press in South India. Its format influenced later papers.

4. Bombay Herald (1789) Bombay Herald (later it was known as Bombay Gazette) was established in 1789 in Bombay (now Mumbai). William Ashburner is believed to be the principal founder. The newspaper focused on trade news, shipping updates, and advertisements. It served the city's business and trading communities. The Herald helped people stay connected with market trends and government announcements. Its readership was mainly British residents and traders in western India. Over time, the Herald became a reliable source of commercial information. 5. Bombay Courier (1790) The Bombay Courier started shortly after the Bombay Herald to meet the demand for news in Bombay. The early publishers were European settlers and businessmen. Its content mainly included shipping news, advertisements, and official announcements.

The Courier provided useful updates for merchants, government officials, and city residents. It also published market rates and trade information, necessary for commercial activities. This newspaper became a model for future English-language publications in India. 6. Mumbai Samachar (1822) Mumbai Samachar is the oldest surviving newspaper in India, still in print today. It was founded by Fardunjee Marzban in Mumbai in 1822—the paper was initially printed in Gujarati, catering to Parsi and Gujarati communities. Over the years, Mumbai Samachar expanded its coverage to include political, business, and social news. It was initially published weekly, then became daily. The paper was often quoted during the independence movement. Leaders openly praised its honest journalism. Mumbai Samachar's commitment to truth and community news has made it a trusted name for over 200 years.

7. The Times of India (1838) The Times of India was founded in Bombay in 1838 by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. It started as "The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce" before adopting its current name. The paper was launched to address the business needs of the city's growing trade community. It covered news, political developments, and public affairs. The Times of India quickly became popular for comprehensive reporting and editorial quality. It played an essential role during the freedom movement. Today, it is one of India's largest English-language newspapers. Which Is The First Indian Newspaper? The first newspaper printed in India was Hicky's Bengal Gazette, also known as the Original Calcutta General Advertiser. It was an English-language weekly newspaper founded by an Irishman, James Augustus Hicky, and first published in Calcutta (Kolkata) on January 29, 1780. Though it was suppressed by the East India Company just two years later in 1782, it pioneered journalism in the Indian subcontinent.

Which Newspaper In India Is 200 Years Old? The oldest continuously published newspaper in Asia, and the oldest in India, is the Mumbai Samachar. Fardunjee Marzban founded it, and it was first published in Mumbai on July 1, 1822. Originally named Bombay Samachar, it is published primarily in the Gujarati language and has maintained continuous publication for over two centuries. Which Was The First Newspaper Written In India? The first newspaper published in India, Hicky's Bengal Gazette (1780), was founded and written primarily by its proprietor, James Augustus Hicky. He was a highly eccentric Irishman who used the paper to boldly criticise and expose corruption within the British East India Company's administration, particularly that of Governor-General Warren Hastings. His provocative writing style ultimately led to the paper's closure.