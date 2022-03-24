List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket | Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to join the club
List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket: Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to score 8000 Test runs during Australia's third match against Pakistan in Lahore, a record that was held for 12 years by Kumar Sangakkara.
The right-handed batter achieved this feat in his 151st inning and 85th Test match, eclipsing Sangakkara who attained it in the 152nd inning and 91st Test match.
Steven Smith surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player ever to 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏— ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list. He joined the club in 154 innings and 96 Test matches. Fourth on the list is Sir Garry Sobers with 157 innings and 91 Test matches. The fifth spot has been grabbed by India's Rahul Dravid who accomplished the said feat in 94 Test matches and 158 innings.
List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket
|
S.No.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
1.
|
Steve Smith
|
Australia
|
85
|
151
|
2.
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
Sri Lanka
|
91
|
152
|
3.
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
96
|
154
|
4.
|
Sir Garfield Sobers
|
West Indies
|
91
|
157
|
5.
|
Rahul Dravid
|
India
|
94
|
158
|
6.
|
Virender Sehwag
|
India
|
93
|
160
|
7.
|
Javed Miandad
|
Pakistan
|
107
|
162
|
8.
|
Brian Lara
|
West Indies
|
94
|
164
|
9.
|
Mathew Hayden
|
Australia
|
92
|
164
|
10.
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Australia
|
100
|
165
As evident from the aforementioned list, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virendra Shewag from India have made it to the top ten list of the players who scored the fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket.
Qantas Tour of Pakistan 2022
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.
Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
Tour Details
First Test: Draw
March 12-16: Draw
March 21-25: Result awaited
