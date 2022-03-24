List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket | Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to join the club

List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket: Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to score 8000 Test runs during Australia's third match against Pakistan in Lahore, a record that was held for 12 years by Kumar Sangakkara.

The right-handed batter achieved this feat in his 151st inning and 85th Test match, eclipsing Sangakkara who attained it in the 152nd inning and 91st Test match.

Steven Smith surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player ever to 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏



Watch #PAKvAUS on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/oYsGsrxCjo pic.twitter.com/EyUuZedd5g — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list. He joined the club in 154 innings and 96 Test matches. Fourth on the list is Sir Garry Sobers with 157 innings and 91 Test matches. The fifth spot has been grabbed by India's Rahul Dravid who accomplished the said feat in 94 Test matches and 158 innings.

Also Read | List of Triple Centuries in Test Cricket

List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket

S.No. Player Team Matches Innings 1. Steve Smith Australia 85 151 2. Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 91 152 3. Sachin Tendulkar India 96 154 4. Sir Garfield Sobers West Indies 91 157 5. Rahul Dravid India 94 158 6. Virender Sehwag India 93 160 7. Javed Miandad Pakistan 107 162 8. Brian Lara West Indies 94 164 9. Mathew Hayden Australia 92 164 10. Ricky Ponting Australia 100 165

As evident from the aforementioned list, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virendra Shewag from India have made it to the top ten list of the players who scored the fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan 2022

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Tour Details

First Test: Draw

March 12-16: Draw

March 21-25: Result awaited

Also Read | List of Cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in Test Matches