List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket | Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to join the club

Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to score 8000 Test runs during Australia's third match against Pakistan in Lahore, a record that was held for 12 years by Kumar Sangakkara. Check the list of players who scored the fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket.
Created On: Mar 24, 2022 16:12 IST
Modified On: Mar 24, 2022 17:14 IST
List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket: Steve Smith becomes the fastest batter to score 8000 Test runs during Australia's third match against Pakistan in Lahore, a record that was held for 12 years by Kumar Sangakkara. 

The right-handed batter achieved this feat in his 151st inning and 85th Test match, eclipsing Sangakkara who attained it in the 152nd inning and 91st Test match. 

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list. He joined the club in 154 innings and 96 Test matches. Fourth on the list is Sir Garry Sobers with 157 innings and 91 Test matches. The fifth spot has been grabbed by India's Rahul Dravid who accomplished the said feat in 94 Test matches and 158 innings. 

List of players who scored fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket

S.No.

Player

Team

Matches

Innings

1.

Steve Smith

Australia

85

151

2.

Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka

91

152

3.

Sachin Tendulkar

India

96

154

4.

Sir Garfield Sobers

West Indies

91

157

5.

Rahul Dravid

India

94

158

6.

Virender Sehwag

India

93

160

7.

Javed Miandad

Pakistan

107

162

8.

Brian Lara

West Indies

94

164

9.

Mathew Hayden

Australia

92

164

10.

Ricky Ponting

Australia

100

165

As evident from the aforementioned list, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virendra Shewag from India have made it to the top ten list of the players who scored the fastest 8000 runs in Test Cricket. 

Qantas Tour of Pakistan 2022

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Tour Details

First Test: Draw

March 12-16: Draw

March 21-25: Result awaited

