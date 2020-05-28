Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kumar Sangakkara are the all-time great test playing cricketers in the world. These all players have completed 10,000 or more runs in his Test career.

West Indian Brian Lara, Indian Sachin Tendulkar, and Srilankan Kumar Sangakkara have scored the fastest 10,000 runs in 195 test innings. Read this article till the end to know the list of all players with 10,000 runs in the test matches.

List of Cricketers who have scored 10,000 runs in Test Matches

Player Innings Runs 1. Sachin Tendulkar (INDIA) 329 15921 2. Ricky Ponting (AUS) 287 13378 3. Jacques Kallis (SA) 280 13289 4. Rahul Dravid (INDIA) 286 13288 5. Alastair Cook (ENG) 291 12472 6. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 233 12400 7. Brian Lara (WI) 232 11953 8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 280 11867 9. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 252 11814 10. Allan Border (AUS) 265 11174 11. Steve Waugh (AUS) 260 10927 12. Sunil Gavaskar (INDIA) 214 10122 13. Younis Khan (PAK) 213 10099

Interesting facts

1. There are three Indian players in the list of highest run-scorers in the test matches. Australia team also has three players in this list. It is surprising to know that no player from New Zealand, Bangladesh, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Afghanistan is unable to score 10,000 runs in the test cricket so far.

2. England's Alastair Cook is the fastest player who completed 10,000 runs in the test cricket. He achieved this feat in just 10 years and 87 days.

3. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) is the slowest batsman who has scored 10,000 runs in the test matches in 18 years and 37 days.

4. Pakistan's Younis Khan is the latest entrant in this list. Shocking to know just one cricketer is from Pakistan in this list.

5. Sachin Tendulkar holds the records of most runs (15,921), most appearances (200 matches), and the highest number of centuries (51) and half-centuries (68).

So this was the complete list of players with 10000 runs in the test cricket.



