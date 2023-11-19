List of Political Leaders, Players and Celebrities to Attend World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

The most awaited final match of the season is all set to happen on November 19, 2023. This thrilling contest between the two cricket giants will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, India. India has shown a great batting average with Virat Kohli scoring a match-winning century. Also, how to miss Mohammed Shami’s bowling attack which led the Australian batsmen under pressure throughout the innings.
GK Quiz Questions on India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final
The team's passion is expected to bring the coveted title to home this year. Check the list of politicians, VIPs, and other attendees of the event below.
List of Politicians attending World Cup 2023 Final
The Suryakiran Acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force will put on an airshow after the toss and before the first innings begins. The presentation will last for twenty minutes, from 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM local time.
- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
- Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
- Amit Shah, Union Minister
- Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India
- Jyotiradiya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation
- Eric Gascetti, Ambassador of the United States Of India
- Himata Biswas Sharma, CM of Assam
- Philip Green OAM, Australian Ambassador to India
- Dr. Abdulnassher Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India
- Conrad Kongkal Sangma, CM Of Meghalaya
- K. Shanmugam, Singapore Home Affairs Ministers
- Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Of Tamil Nadu
CM of eight states, Australian high commissioners, cabinet members, MLAs, diplomats from other countries, judges of the Supreme and High Courts, business magnates, and several Bollywood celebrities will also be part of the cricket match today.
Cricket Final World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List: Star Sports on Tata Sky, Airtel Dish TV, Videocon, Sun Direct
List of VIPs attending World Cup 2023 Final
During the refreshments break in the first innings, Aditya Gadhvi, who is famous for the song Khalaasi (or Gotilo), will perform.
- Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman
- Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor
- Pritam, a Bollywood music composer
- Jonita Gandhi, Singer
- Nakash Aziz, Singer
- Akasa Joshi, Singer
- Tushar Joshi, Singer
- Amit Mishra, Singer
- BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
- BCCI President Roger Binny
- BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla
- Aditya Gadhavi, Gujarati Singer
- Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson
- Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, and Family
- Superstar Rajinikanth
- Former Badminton star Prakash Padukone
- Cine star Deepika Padukone Cine star
- Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma
According to earlier reports from several media outlets, Albanian singer Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform at the championship. There will be 500 Mumbai dancers performing well-known Bollywood songs.
India and Australia ODI Cricket World Cup Final Record: Who will Win this Time?
Former World Cup Winning Captains
A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.
- West Indies legend Clive Lloyd (1975 and 1979)
- India's Kapil Dev (1983)
- Australia's Allan Border (1987)
- Australia's Steve Waugh (1999)
- Ricky Ponting (2003 and 2007)
- India's MS Dhoni (2011)
- Australia's Michale Clarke (2015)
- England's Eoin Morgan (2019)
Some of them, like Morgan and Ponting, are already in India as part of the commentary team. Also, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf and other countries' board representatives are expected to be in attendance for the high-voltage clash, as per reports.
World Cup 2023 Final Live Score
A cloudless sky with no danger of rain is what the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts. On Sunday, the highest temperature will be about 34 degrees Celsius, while the lowest will be about 20 degrees.