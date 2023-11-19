List of Political Leaders, Players and Celebrities to Attend World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium

Event

The most awaited final match of the season is all set to happen on November 19, 2023. This thrilling contest between the two cricket giants will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, India. India has shown a great batting average with Virat Kohli scoring a match-winning century. Also, how to miss Mohammed Shami’s bowling attack which led the Australian batsmen under pressure throughout the innings. GK Quiz Questions on India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final

The team's passion is expected to bring the coveted title to home this year. Check the list of politicians, VIPs, and other attendees of the event below. List of Politicians attending World Cup 2023 Final The Suryakiran Acrobatic team of the Indian Air Force will put on an airshow after the toss and before the first innings begins. The presentation will last for twenty minutes, from 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM local time.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

Amit Shah, Union Minister

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India

Jyotiradiya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation

Eric Gascetti, Ambassador of the United States Of India

Himata Biswas Sharma, CM of Assam

Philip Green OAM, Australian Ambassador to India

Dr. Abdulnassher Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India

Conrad Kongkal Sangma, CM Of Meghalaya

K. Shanmugam, Singapore Home Affairs Ministers

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Of Tamil Nadu CM of eight states, Australian high commissioners, cabinet members, MLAs, diplomats from other countries, judges of the Supreme and High Courts, business magnates, and several Bollywood celebrities will also be part of the cricket match today. Cricket Final World Cup 2023 Broadcast Channel Number List: Star Sports on Tata Sky, Airtel Dish TV, Videocon, Sun Direct

List of VIPs attending World Cup 2023 Final During the refreshments break in the first innings, Aditya Gadhvi, who is famous for the song Khalaasi (or Gotilo), will perform. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Pritam, a Bollywood music composer

Jonita Gandhi, Singer

Nakash Aziz, Singer

Akasa Joshi, Singer

Tushar Joshi, Singer

Amit Mishra, Singer

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI President Roger Binny

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

Aditya Gadhavi, Gujarati Singer

Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson

Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, and Family

Superstar Rajinikanth

Former Badminton star Prakash Padukone

Cine star Deepika Padukone Cine star

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma According to earlier reports from several media outlets, Albanian singer Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform at the championship. There will be 500 Mumbai dancers performing well-known Bollywood songs.

India and Australia ODI Cricket World Cup Final Record: Who will Win this Time? Former World Cup Winning Captains A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.