GK Quiz Questions on India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final

Cricket enthusiasts are all set for the most electrifying encounter of prowess and fighting spirit. India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match will happen tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, India. This most awaited contest will bring together two world-class giants for the prestigious title of world champions.
India has entered the final with an unexpected and unbeaten record throughout the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has displayed great resilience and determination to reach the final. Now, with the multiple choice questions below test your knowledge about India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final
- Which Australian cricketer has taken the most wickets in World Cup history?
(a) Glenn McGrath
(b) Shane Warne
(c) Brett Lee
(d) Mitchell Starc
Ans. Mitchell Starc
2. Which Indian cricketer has captained the Indian team in the most World Cup matches?
(a) Sourav Ganguly
(b) MS Dhoni
(c) Virat Kohli
(d) Rohit Sharma
Ans. MS Dhoni
3. Which Australian cricketer has been named the Man of the Match in the most World Cup matches?
(a) Ricky Ponting
(b) Adam Gilchrist
(c) Michael Hussey
(d) David Warner
Ans. Ricky Ponting
4. Which Indian team has won the most World Cups?
(a) India
(b) Australia
(c) West Indies
(d) Pakistan
Ans. Australia
5. In which year did Australia first win the World Cup?
(a) 1987
(b) 1999
(c) 2003
(d) 1975
Ans. 1987
6. Which Indian cricketer has scored the most centuries in World Cup history?
(a) Sachin Tendulkar
(b) Virat Kohli
(c) Rohit Sharma
(d) MS Dhoni
Ans. Rohit Sharma
7. Which Australian cricketer has taken the most hat-tricks in World Cup history?
(a) Glenn McGrath
(b) Shane Warne
(c) Brett Lee
(d) Mitchell Starc
Ans. Glenn McGrath
8. Which Australian captain has led Australia to the most World Cup victories?
(a) Ricky Ponting
(b) Adam Gilchrist
(c) Michael Hussey
(d) David Warner
Ans. Ricky Ponting
9. Which Indian player was named the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup?
(a) MS Dhoni
(b) Virat Kohli
(c) Rohit Sharma
(d) Sachin Tendulkar
Ans. MS Dhoni
10. Which Australian player was named the Man of the Tournament in the 2015 World Cup?
(a) Michael Clarke
(b) Glenn Maxwell
(c) Mitchell Johnson
(d) Chris Gayle
Ans. Michael Clarke
11. Which Indian and Australian cricketers have been named the Man of the Match in a World Cup final?
(a) Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting
(b) Virat Kohli and Michael Clarke
(c) Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell
(d) MS Dhoni and Mitchell Johnson
Ans. Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting
12. Which of the following Australian players has scored the most runs in World Cup history?
(a) Ricky Ponting
(b) Shane Warne
(c) Glenn McGrath
(d) Adam Gilchrist
Ans. Ricky Ponting
13. Who was the captain of the Australian team that won the World Cup in 2007?
(a) Ricky Ponting
(b) Adam Gilchrist
(c)Shane Warne
(d) Matthew Hayden
Answer: Ricky Ponting
14. Which of the following cities has hosted the World Cup final on most occasions?
(a) London, England
(b) Melbourne, Australia
(c) Kolkata, India
(d) Sydney, Australia
Ans. Sydney, Australia
15. Which of the following Indian players has taken the most wickets in World Cup history?
(a) Anil Kumble
(b) Javagal Srinath
(c) Zaheer Khan
(d) Harbhajan Singh
Ans. Javagal Srinath
16. Who was the captain of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983?
(a) Kapil Dev
(b) Sunil Gavaskar
(c) Dilip Vengsarkar
(d) Ravi Shastri
Ans. Kapil Dev
17. Which of the following years has not seen a World Cup final?
(a) 1975
(b) 1979
(c) 1983
(d) 1992
Ans. 1992
18. Which of the following matches has been the highest-scoring World Cup match?
(a) India vs. South Africa, 2007
(b) Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2011
(c) India vs. England, 2011
(d) Australia vs. New Zealand, 2015
Ans. Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2011
19. In which year did Australia win its first World Cup?
(a) 1975
(b) 1987
(c) 1999
(d) 2003
Ans. 1975