GK Quiz Questions on India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final

 India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final Quiz: India, entered the final with record holder winner Australia. Before enjoying the start-studded contest test your knowledge about the two giants of the cricket world.

Twinkle
By Twinkle
Nov 18, 2023, 18:45 IST
India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final Quiz

Cricket enthusiasts are all set for the most electrifying encounter of prowess and fighting spirit. India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match will happen tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, India. This most awaited contest will bring together two world-class giants for the prestigious title of world champions. 

India has entered the final with an unexpected and unbeaten record throughout the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has displayed great resilience and determination to reach the final. Now, with the multiple choice questions below test your knowledge about India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final

  1. Which Australian cricketer has taken the most wickets in World Cup history?

(a) Glenn McGrath

(b) Shane Warne

(c) Brett Lee

(d) Mitchell Starc

Ans. Mitchell Starc

2. Which Indian cricketer has captained the Indian team in the most World Cup matches?

(a) Sourav Ganguly

(b) MS Dhoni

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Rohit Sharma

Ans. MS Dhoni

3. Which Australian cricketer has been named the Man of the Match in the most World Cup matches?

(a) Ricky Ponting

(b) Adam Gilchrist

(c) Michael Hussey

(d) David Warner

Ans. Ricky Ponting

4. Which Indian team has won the most World Cups?

(a) India

(b) Australia

(c) West Indies

(d) Pakistan

Ans. Australia

5. In which year did Australia first win the World Cup?

(a) 1987

(b) 1999

(c) 2003

(d) 1975

Ans. 1987

6. Which Indian cricketer has scored the most centuries in World Cup history?

(a) Sachin Tendulkar

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) MS Dhoni

Ans. Rohit Sharma

7. Which Australian cricketer has taken the most hat-tricks in World Cup history?

(a) Glenn McGrath

(b) Shane Warne

(c) Brett Lee

(d) Mitchell Starc

Ans. Glenn McGrath

8. Which Australian captain has led Australia to the most World Cup victories?

(a) Ricky Ponting

(b) Adam Gilchrist

(c) Michael Hussey

(d) David Warner

Ans. Ricky Ponting

9. Which Indian player was named the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup?

(a) MS Dhoni

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) Sachin Tendulkar

Ans. MS Dhoni

10. Which Australian player was named the Man of the Tournament in the 2015 World Cup?

(a) Michael Clarke

(b) Glenn Maxwell

(c) Mitchell Johnson

(d) Chris Gayle

Ans. Michael Clarke

11. Which Indian and Australian cricketers have been named the Man of the Match in a World Cup final?

(a) Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting

(b) Virat Kohli and Michael Clarke

(c) Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell

(d) MS Dhoni and Mitchell Johnson

Ans. Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting

12. Which of the following Australian players has scored the most runs in World Cup history?

(a) Ricky Ponting

(b) Shane Warne

(c) Glenn McGrath

(d) Adam Gilchrist

Ans. Ricky Ponting

13. Who was the captain of the Australian team that won the World Cup in 2007?

(a) Ricky Ponting

(b) Adam Gilchrist

(c)Shane Warne

(d) Matthew Hayden

Answer: Ricky Ponting

14. Which of the following cities has hosted the World Cup final on most occasions?

(a) London, England

(b) Melbourne, Australia

(c) Kolkata, India

(d) Sydney, Australia

Ans. Sydney, Australia

15. Which of the following Indian players has taken the most wickets in World Cup history?

(a) Anil Kumble

(b) Javagal Srinath

(c) Zaheer Khan

(d) Harbhajan Singh

Ans. Javagal Srinath

16. Who was the captain of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Sunil Gavaskar

(c) Dilip Vengsarkar

(d) Ravi Shastri

Ans. Kapil Dev

17. Which of the following years has not seen a World Cup final?

(a) 1975

(b) 1979

(c) 1983

(d) 1992

Ans. 1992

18. Which of the following matches has been the highest-scoring World Cup match?

(a) India vs. South Africa, 2007

(b) Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

(c) India vs. England, 2011

(d) Australia vs. New Zealand, 2015

Ans. Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

19. In which year did Australia win its first World Cup?

(a) 1975

(b) 1987

(c) 1999

(d) 2003

Ans. 1975

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation.

