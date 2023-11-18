GK Quiz Questions on India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final

Cricket enthusiasts are all set for the most electrifying encounter of prowess and fighting spirit. India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match will happen tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad, India. This most awaited contest will bring together two world-class giants for the prestigious title of world champions.

India has entered the final with an unexpected and unbeaten record throughout the tournament. Australia, on the other hand, has displayed great resilience and determination to reach the final. Now, with the multiple choice questions below test your knowledge about India and Australia Cricket Team for World Cup 2023 Final