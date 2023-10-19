World Cup Quiz: ICC ODI Men’s World Cup Trivia

World Cup Quiz: The ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup is one of the most awaited international tournaments which takes place every four years. Over the course of 48 years, various iconic moments and legendary players have made various contributions and created magnificent records. The tournament includes the format of One Day International (ODI). This quiz will offer you thrilling encounters while testing your knowledge and skills about the coveted World Cup Trophy.

Who scored the first century in the history of the Cricket World Cup?

a) Vivian Richards

b) Clive Lloyd

c) Sunil Gavaskar

d) Dennis Amiss

Ans. d

Explanation: The first century in the championship was scored by Dennis Amiss of England when he made 137 against India in the 1975 World Cup.

2. Which country has won the most Cricket World Cups?

a) Australia

b) India

c) West Indies

d) Pakistan

Ans. a

Explanation: Australia has won the tournament five times, India and West Indies twice each, while Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England have won it once each.

3. In which year was the first Cricket World Cup held?

a) 1967

b) 1975

c) 1983

d) 1992

Ans. b

Explanation: The first World Cup was organised in England in June 1975, with the first ODI cricket match having been played only four years earlier.

4. Who holds the record for the highest individual score in a single World Cup innings?

a) Sachin Tendulkar

b) Ricky Ponting

c) Martin Guptill

d) Chris Gayle

Ans. a

Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar is also the highest run scorer in ODI World Cup history with 2,278 runs in 44 innings across five editions.

5. Which team won the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup in 1975?

a) Australia

b) West Indies

c) England

d) India

Ans. b

Explanation: West Indies won the first-ever World Cup title, defeating Australia in the final.

6. Which player has the most centuries in Cricket World Cup history?

a) Ricky Ponting

b) Sachin Tendulkar

c) Rohit Sharma

d) Virat Kohli

Ans. c

Explanation: Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup after a blistering knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 edition.

7. What is the highest team total in a Cricket World Cup match?

a) 481/6

b) 428/5

c) 376/2

d) 372/4

Ans. b

Explanation: South Africa holds the record for the highest World Cup total - 428/5.

8. Who captained India to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup?

a) Kapil Dev

b) Sunil Gavaskar

c) Ravi Shastri

d) Mohinder Amarnath

Ans. a

Explanation: Kapil Dev captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup. He was the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup on 25 June 1983.

9. Which player has taken the most wickets in Cricket World Cup history?

a) Wasim Akram

b) Glenn McGrath

c) Muttiah Muralitharan

d) Brett Lee

Ans. b

Explanation: Muttiah Muralitharan is second on the list behind Australia's Glenn McGrath, who leads the pack with 71 wickets in 39 matches.

10. Who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Cricket World Cup history?

a) Adam Gilchrist

b) Mark Boucher

c) Kumar Sangakkara

d) MS Dhoni

Ans. c

Explanation: The former Lankan stalwart, Sangakkara has a record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in World Cup history.